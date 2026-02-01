The drama on General Hospital has been top-notch lately. While being stuck in a blizzard, Lulu Spencer and Nathan West shared a drunken kiss on Thursday’s episode. Despite the chemistry brewing between the two characters, the relationship was controversial because Nathan is Maxie’s husband. But that’s not even the most confusing thing about it.

Nathan only recently returned after being considered dead, and Maxie, who is currently in a coma, does not even know that her husband is alive. According to her, she is a widow, which makes the whole situation very problematic.

Here’s what Alexa Havins, who portrays Lulu, had to say about it.

General Hospital’s Alexa Havins On Lulu & Nathan’s Controversial Kiss

During a conversation with Soap Opera Digest, Alexa Havins revealed that she knew Lulu and Nathan would get romantic the moment her character found Nathan after his accident. He was hospitalized, and it was revealed that he had been alive all this time but had no memories of the last few years.

“This is a relationship that never would have happened if Maxie was in Port Charles,” Havins said, and pointed out that both Lulu and Nathan are grieving Maxie not being around and potentially never waking up from the coma. It’s the new connection forged between Lulu and Nathan that led to their kiss.

The soap star mused that the bond began as a friendship, as Nathan tried to help Lulu’s daughter, Charlotte, and Lulu helped Nathan’s son, James. “I think it blossomed quite unexpectedly,” Alexa said, and added that she liked that the writers made it a slow burn with no prior flirting, only a foundation.

But this romance does not have an easy existence. “They’ve got baggage: they’ve got Dante, they’ve got Maxie,” she pointed out, referring to Lulu’s former husband and Nathan’s wife. “It was one event after another that kept throwing them in each other’s faces,” which led to the connection.

But having said that, Lulu is sure she won’t pursue it any further because she knows it’s wrong, and she cannot betray Maxie like that. “You can say one thing, and your heart feels something else,” Alexa stated about the push and pull in Lulu’s heart about this situation as she tries to deal with it.

“The next time they see each other after the kiss, it was really fun to play the longing as she’s trying to stay true to her resolve,” she added, and then concluded that when Maxie wakes up from her coma and finds out that Nathan is alive and had kissed Lulu, it will make for some exciting TV drama.

