The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Nick and Sharon holding Phyllis accountable for her actions and questioning her behavior of late. Abby and Devon received shocking news as they dealt with surprising emotions amidst the kidnapping. And to wrap it all up, Mariah hit the road.

From information and updates to power moves and worries, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week’s episodes of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, February 2, 2026

The first episode of the week features Nick hiding his pain from Sharon. But for how long will he be able to conceal what he is going through? Noah and Sienna navigate their future plans. But is there really a future for them to think about? Mariah’s plans with Dominic escalate to a dangerous place.

Tuesday, February 3, 2026

When Sharon and Tessa have difficulty accepting the truth about Mariah, is this going to spur them into damage control mode? Claire digs for dirt about Audra. But will she find what she is looking for, or will she come up empty-handed? Noah stands his ground with Nick. Will this lead to more friction?

Wednesday, February 4, 2026

When Victor strikes back against Cane, what will be the result of it? Then there is Nikki, who worries about Lily’s safety. Is this war going to put her at risk while she is away on a break? Jack and Diane celebrate a win. But for how long will they be able to do it? Lauren gives Billy an update about Jill.

Thursday, February 5, 2026

Victor implores his family to trust his plan. But is he too overconfident about what cards he has up his sleeve? Elsewhere, Abby and Devon seek help to find Dominic. But will this work out? And then there is Phyllis, who gives Cane some much-needed moral support. What’s next for the two of them?

Friday, February 6, 2026

The final episode of the week features Victor holding Cane’s feet to the fire. How will he respond to the same? Jack and Kyle make a power move. But will it work, or will it backfire? And then last but not least, Holden turns to Claire for help with a new assignment. Will she agree?

