It’s time for another one of those much-loved crossovers between soap operas. The Young and the Restless has often dabbled in them with their fellow CBS daytime drama, The Bold and the Beautiful. But this time it’s happening with Beyond The Gates, which is the CBS soap opera.

It is not the first time the two shows have featured a crossover since Devon, played by Bryton James, made an appearance on Beyond The Gates back in August 2025. But this time, more than one The Young and the Restless character will be crossing over to Fairmont Crest. Here’s what we know.

The Young and The Restless x Beyond The Gates Crossover: What To Expect From CBS Soap Operas

CBS has confirmed that The Young and the Restless will be having a big crossover with Beyond The Gates. While exact dates are not out yet, the crossover will air in June. The event will also feature multiple episodes and won’t be for only one episode. The characters crossing over are as follows.

Victor Newman, portrayed by Eric Braeden, Jack Abbott, essayed by Peter Bergman, Diane Jenkins played by Susan Walters, Kyle Abbott portrayed by Michael Mealor, Abby Newman played by Melissa Ordway, and Devon Winters portrayed by Bryton James will cross over to Beyond The Gates.

As per TV Insider, Vernon Dupree, played by Clifton Davis, and Victor will reunite at a high-profile political fundraiser. Their alliance is “built on loyalty, influence, and mutual gain” with Victor backing Vernon’s campaigns while Vernon championing legislation that often benefits Newman Enterprises.

Vernon now wants Victor to serve as the keynote speaker for his grandson Martin’s fundraiser. Meanwhile, Martin has been friends with Kyle since they met in New York City after college. Jack and Diane will be attending as they are Kyle’s parents. And then lastly, Abby and Devon are on the VIP guest list.

Devon has previously appeared on Beyond The Gates and also knows the Duprees well; he is also “fielding an unexpected business opportunity from Anita Dupree.” But when “a shocking event occurs, abruptly derailing the fundraiser and triggering dramatic consequences,” things get very chaotic.

To wrap it up, Michele Val Jean, the creator of Beyond the Gates, is also open to more crossovers in the future. “Right now, we’re so new. And we’re establishing our own characters and our own world. So, I mean, the door is always open to possibilities like that,” she expressed about the potential.

