The Bold and the Beautiful is getting ready to bring back some familiar faces on the show from the early 2000s, either as themselves or as returning minor characters. The soap opera has focused primarily in recent times on the rivalry between Forrester and the latest fashion house, Logan.

But the return of a few old characters might intrigue fans this week. Here are the actors making guest appearances on The Bold and the Beautiful this week.

Morgan Fairchild As Dottie & Jim J. Bullock As Joseph

Morgan Fairchild is back to reprise the role of Dottie, a friend of Stephanie Forrester. She last appeared on The Bold and the Beautiful back in 2009 and is returning for a special guest appearance. In the show, Dottie will meet Steffy Forrester and Electra Forrester to discuss business.

For the unversed, Electra has been actively working on the jewelry branch of Forrester, while Steffy is the co-CEO of the fashion house. Morgan won’t be alone as Jim J. Bullock is also returning as Joseph, Dottie’s assistant. He also last appeared on the popular soap opera back in 2009 as Serge.

While the actor is playing Joseph now instead of Serge, he is returning to the show after just as long. All four of the characters, namely Steffy, Electra, Dottie, and Joseph, will be seen interacting during a jewelry presentation. But these two aren’t the only guest appearances lined up for this week.

Spencer Pratt

Spencer Pratt will be back as a guest on the show after eleven years. He was last seen on The Bold and the Beautiful in 2005 for a few episodes. He will also be seen interacting with Steffy and Electra, potentially as himself rather than a character. The scene is also a part of the jewelry work trip.

Ariel D. King

And lastly, Ariel D. King will make a guest appearance and interact with Steffy and Electra during the trip as well. Ariel has not been a part of the show in any shape or form before this latest guest appearance.

