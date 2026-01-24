The last couple of months’ episodes in General Hospital have focused on two big mysteries. The first was the “Who shot Drew?” case, and Willow was revealed to be the one who did it. Meanwhile, Anna has been kidnapped, and the whole drama is to figure out who the perpetrators are and what they truly want.

It seems Faison is the one behind it, and he is still alive. But he isn’t the only one who might be living. Peter August, another name once thought dead, seems to be lurking in the shadows. Anna saw him during an episode of the soap, and fans have been wondering what this mystery is all about.

General Hospital: Is Wes Ramsey Back As Peter August?

Peter August first appeared on General Hospital back in November 2017 and has been portrayed by actor Wes Ramsey since. The character was thought to be dead in 2022, but the role has been revived to add more chaos to the already complicated Faison drama.

During a conversation with TV Insider, Wes Ramsey said it was exciting to be approached by the soap to reprise the role. “Peter August is the longest I’ve ever played a character, so for me it felt like putting on one of my old favorite suits or jackets,” the actor explained.

He then added, “I knew it would be exciting and fun, and then the moment I got the material, it all just instantly came right back to life for me.” Ramsey sees Peter as a misunderstood character who was groomed and taught to think in a particular manner by his evil father, the notorious villain Cesar Faison.

The soap star felt, “He didn’t have a choice to be born Faison’s son, or to be gifted with Faison’s genetics, but he certainly was taught by Faison.” At first, he thought that Peter was a symbolic manifestation of Anna’s guilty conscience while being held captive and hearing the voice of Faison.

But when Ramsey was asked to touch Anna in the scene, the moment of physical contact made fans wonder whether Peter is actually alive or just a figment of Anna’s imagination.

Ramsey also pointed out how beautiful the soap medium is.

The 48-year-old expressed, “After so many years, to be able to have some pivotal scenes at a very pivotal time in a big storyline.” He is also more than open to returning full-time if they do decide to confirm that Peter is alive and his presence was not a creation of Anna’s trauma. But which way will the writers move?

