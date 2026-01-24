The previous episode of General Hospital saw Britt being backed into a corner while Jason got suspicious. Emma turned to Nathan for help with Anna’s disappearance. On the other hand, Brook Lynn and Chase discussed their future amid the Willow and Drew drama, and Lucas and Marco were surprised.

From bold moves and surprising alliances to strong concerns and shocking offers, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama set in Port Charles.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, January 26

The first episode of the week features Sonny manipulating Ava. But will it work? Jason voices his concern for Britt. Is she going to listen or ignore his advice? Jordan brokers an introduction. But between whom? Up next, Josslyn turns to an unlikely source for help while Curtis is left relieved.

Tuesday, January 27

Jason is a man on a mission. Is this related to Britt or Carly? When Josslyn makes a bold move, is this regarding WSB and Brennan? Lucas questions Britt. How will she respond? Carly catches up with Lulu and Charlotte. Is this about Valentin? Meanwhile, Tracy suffers a setback. What will she do now?

Wednesday, January 28

Tracy makes a surprising discovery. Is this regarding Drew or Willow, or maybe even Martin? Trina voices her pain. Is this about her parents or Kai? Elsewhere, Valentin is alarmed. Has someone tracked him down? Lulu turns to Nathan for help. But will it work? Gio and Emma are waylaid. But by whom exactly?

Thursday, January 29

Jason plays hero. Is this to protect Britt? Carly gets some good news. What will she do with it? On the other hand, Nathan lets his guard down. But is this a wise decision or a big mistake? Molly shares her news with Cody. How will he respond to what she has to share? A duo shares their first kiss. Who exactly could it be?

Friday, January 30

The final episode of the week features Carly making an offer. But to whom and why? Jason connects the dots. Is this about Britt and Sidwell? On the other hand, Lulu makes a confession. Is Dante involved? Rocco’s feelings are hurt. What could be the reason? Portia is rebuffed. Is this about her pregnancy?

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Rip Real-Life Inspiration: Is Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s Netflix Film Based On An Actual $20 Million Heist?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News