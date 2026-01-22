The success of The Real Housewives of London on Hayu gave Bravo the confidence to bring back their own London-based show, Ladies of London, after it wrapped up in 2017. And now the series is back with its 4th season, and fans can expect some major British drama, fashion, tea, and glamour.

There’s a lot that the audience can look forward to. Hats, umbrellas, joy, cocktails, dresses, tea, parties, photoshoots, fights, lunches, toasts, and plenty of arguments are well on the way. Here’s what season four of the show will premiere and what can be expected from the upcoming edition.

Ladies Of London Season 4: Premiere Date & Cast Details

Season 4 of Ladies of London is titled Ladies of London: The New Reign. It will premiere on March 5, 2026, with a two-hour special episode at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The show will be available to stream on Peacock the next day, and each new episode will be available on the streaming platform later.

As for the cast, it stars Lady Emma Thynn, Martha Sitwell, Mark-Francis Vandelli, Lottie Kane, Misse Beqiri, Kimi Murdoch, Myka Meier, and Margo Stilley. Season 4 consists of an all-new cast and does not feature any faces from the previous three seasons. Season three wrapped in February 2017.

Ladies Of London Season 4: What We Know About The Rebooted Version

Fans can expect aristocratic elegance, scandalous rumors, rising tensions, and heated confrontations amidst the workings of the London high society as “glamour gives way to raw personal clashes.” The synopsis promises a “new wave of British blue bloods and ambitious American expats” this time.

With so many international socialites lighting up the social scene, traditions will collide with the fast-paced globalized world, making way for the power players to redefine what it means to belong. Especially in London, where “connections are currency, and the crown isn’t the only thing up for grabs.”

Ladies Of London: Timeline – From Season 1 To Season 3

Ladies of London first premiered in June 2014 with its very first season. Its run concluded in July 2014 with eight episodes. Season two had a total of ten episodes, which were on air from September to November 2015. The third season ran from November 2016 to February 2017 with 11 episodes.

And now the fourth season is coming in March with even more drama and a brand new set of fences who are quite sure to spark major entertainment.

