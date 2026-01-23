After almost a decade, Ladies of London is returning to Bravo. The reality show is back with a fresh group of faces and even more drama, arguments, fashion, tea, and aristocratic social scene entertainment. Season 4 is about to premiere on March 5, 2026, and fans absolutely cannot wait for more.

From models and fashion icons to ambassadors and socialites, this new edition has it all. The cast of Ladies of London: The New Reign even has a man for the first time, and thus, things are about to get chaotic. Here are what storylines to expect from the cast in the upcoming edition of the reality series.

Ladies Of London Season 4: Storylines To Expect From Cast Members

Lady Emma Thynn is a modern aristocrat and global fashion figure, as per her description. She is a model, a luxury ambassador, and the Marchioness of Bath with a home at Longleat. Emma dabbles in aristocratic duties while also dealing with plenty of public scrutiny and an ongoing health concern.

Martha Sitwell was once homeless, and now she is a big name in the high fashion industry. That wasn’t the end of her struggles, as her divorce led to some major financial turmoil. She is focused on rebuilding, but will have to question if the chaos she blames on circumstance is of her own making.

Mark-Francis Vandelli is an “extravagant socialite and tastemaker” who is called the gentleman’s insider. He is currently repairing his relationship with his father, but his composure is set to be tested when conflicts arise in the group. Lottie Kane is a graphic designer and fashion icon who lives life big.

But big changes are on the horizon, which will force her to ask whether her “eccentric, fashion-forward world is ready for what’s next.” Missè Beqiri is a Swedish-born model and has become a single mother of two recently. She is considered blunt, brutally honest, and not one to shy away from the hard truths.

Kimi Murdoch is an antiques dealer, a Haitian-American shipping heiress, and a key member of the London social scene. She is described as having a sharp wit and bold exterior as she deals with single motherhood. Up next, Myka Meier is a decorum expert as well as the founder of Beaumont Etiquette.

When she “struggles to balance ambition, family, and a friendship teetering on the brink,” what will be her next step? Margo Stilley is a fashion model who wants to restart her career, but her “fearless honesty quickly puts her at odds with the group.” How will she manage to make a place for herself again?

Ladies Of London: First Look

