After a long wait, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, the third live-action series set in George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire universe, is finally out. Since the show is following a weekly release schedule, only the first episode is available so far. The series premiere, titled The Hedge Knight, has already received strong critical acclaim, scoring an impressive 94% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the bigger question is: what do viewers think? More specifically, how does the show’s IMDb user rating compare with the premieres of its predecessors – Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon? Let’s find out.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms vs. Game of Thrones & House of the Dragon Pilots – IMDb Rating Comparison

At the time of writing, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms holds a solid IMDb user rating of 8.4/10, suggesting that audiences have responded very positively to its premiere. Now, let’s see how its pilot episode compares with the opening chapters of its predecessors:

Game of Thrones E1 (Winter is Coming): 8.9/10

House of the Dragon E1 (The Heirs of the Dragon): 8.7/10

Based on these numbers, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms currently trails Game of Thrones by 0.5 points and sits 0.3 points behind House of the Dragon. Since more viewers are still likely to rate the episode in the coming days, the score may fluctuate slightly, although a major shift appears unlikely.

How It Compares With Some Of The Highly Rated Pilots

To put things into perspective, here are some popular and highly rated pilot episodes in American television, along with their IMDb user ratings:

Fargo (The Crocodile’s Dilemma): 9.3/10 The Walking Dead (Days Gone Bye): 9.2/10 Breaking Bad (Pilot): 9.1/10 Lost (Pilot: Part 1): 9.1/10 True Detective (The Long Bright Dark): 8.9/10

As the numbers show, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms may not be at the very top of this pilot list with its 8.4/10, but that doesn’t take away from how strongly it has opened. In fact, an 8+ rating for a debut episode is still a major win, especially for a new spinoff entering a franchise with massive expectations. Now, it’ll be interesting to see whether the rating holds steady or climbs further, as more episodes arrive in the coming weeks.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: Cast, Plot & Storyline

Based on George R.R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg, the fantasy drama follows the perilous journey of an unlikely duo – the wandering hedge knight Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey) and his sharp young squire, Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell). Set nearly 100 years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series explores a Westeros that is still under Targaryen rule.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Trailer:

