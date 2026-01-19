Ever since it first premiered in December 2020, Bridgerton has taken over the world. With each season, the audience has enjoyed the characters and their love stories, with season two being the most loved. Tom Verica, one of the directors of the legendary drama, has been an avid part of the series.

He has directed the first episode of the upcoming fourth season titled The Waltz. During the premiere of the Netflix series, Tom shared some hints about how potential spinoffs may be in negotiations after the success of Queen Charlotte, the first spinoff of the franchise. Here’s what we know.

Are More Spinoffs For Bridgerton In Line After The Success Of Queen Charlotte?

During a conversation with Deadline at the red carpet, the director shared, “Queen Charlotte, we thoroughly enjoyed that experience. It was more of a smaller look at a particular love story that spanned over those episodes, and I think we kind of caught something that people really responded to.”

Referring to the success the spinoff enjoyed, Shondaland, the production house, has taken note and decided to make use of it. “We are in talks of some other projects and hopefully, something, some news, something will be coming out at some point. Hopefully,” Tom teased about what’s next.

While he added that he cannot give specific details about what the spinoff will be or who it will revolve around, he did tease something. “I’ll say this, there have been characters that you have met before, ones that you were invested in,” thus making fans excited about the potential spinoff projects.

He concluded, “But again, we’re talking about different possibilities and, the great thing about having a cast this size is, there’s a lot of stories to dive into, but the particular ones we’re talking about, it’s going to be really, really enjoyable.” For the unversed, Bridgerton fans have long wanted spinoffs.

Bridgerton’s Spinoffs & Prequels Demanded By Fans For Years

The most wanted two concepts include an Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma spinoff, plus a Violet Bridgeton and Edmund Bridgerton spinoff. Fans want to see Kate and Anthony’s life in India, something not explored in their season. The two characters did not even get an onscreen wedding.

Meanwhile, Violet Bridgerton is the matriarch of the Bridgerton family. She was the Viscountess until her husband Edmund died. This made their son Anthony the Viscount, and she has been adjusting to life ever since. The love story between Violet and Edmund is one that fans want to see in a prequel.

