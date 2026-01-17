The thing about soap operas is that their stories never end. These long periods of continuity often warrant recasting, as actors often leave for other projects after spending years on the show. Most daytime dramas have featured multiple recasts for different characters.

Matt Clark is one such role on the CBS soap, The Young and the Restless. The character was originally played by Eddie Cibrian. From 1994 to 1996, the actor portrayed the character who wreaked havoc in the lives of Sharon Collins, portrayed by Sharon Case, and Nick Newman, played by Joshua Morrow. Decades later, the character was reprised, with Roger Howarth now playing the role. Here’s what Joshua said about Eddie Cibrian being considered for the role.

The Young & The Restless: Joshua Morrow On Eddie Cibrian’s Return As Matt Clark

During a conversation with Michael Fairman TV, Morrow revealed how the production contacted Eddie to see if he was interested in reprising the role he played two years back in the late 1990s. “I was a little sad that we couldn’t get Eddie to come back to do it,” Joshua said. “I know that was a conversation that was going to be happening, but for whatever reasons, it didn’t work out, and then they pivoted.”

I’ve always hoped they’d find a way to resurrect Matt Clark on #YR, but only if they brought Eddie Cibrian back to play that character. Here’s throwback pic of Matt Clark, Sharon and Nick. And now Matt is back from the dead. Gotta luv these soaps! LOL pic.twitter.com/W85D55fpSM — Kenny BooYah! 🖖🏾 (@KwikWarren) November 3, 2025

He added that Cibrian’s portrayal of Matt was terrific. “I selfishly wanted Eddie to come back and play that role for this arc,” the 51-year-old shared.

But things did not work out, and Roger was roped in as the recast.

Morrow On Roger Howarth’s Matt Clark

It is worth noting that after Eddie left, Matt’s role was also briefly played by Rick Hearst from 2000 to 2001. Regardless, Joshua is happy to be sharing the screen with a soap veteran like Roger Howarth, who is often hailed for his work.

“Roger is doing something different with Matt that I find very fascinating to watch,” he said. Morrow also acknowledged Howarth’s stature and how working with him was everything he had truly hoped for.

He explained, “I had some scenes with Roger where we were overlooking this hillside … I don’t mean this with any disrespect to Eddie or Rick Hearst, but he did something completely unique.”

The way Roger played that scene made Matt so fascinated that he wanted to know everything about Matt Clark. The character was thought to be dead after Matt tried to frame Nick for his murder. Decades later, the writers brought him back and linked him to a story with Nick’s son, Noah.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs)

