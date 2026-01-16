Bridgerton has won the hearts of audiences ever since it first premiered in 2020. Through every season, fans have loved the characters, stories, confessions, costumes, aesthetics, and music. One unique aspect is the use of instrumental covers of modern songs.
Be it names like Lata Mangeshkar, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes, or Beyoncé, the soundtrack features instrumental covers of popular, beloved songs. Here’s which music was featured on each season of Bridgerton, including the Queen Charlotte spinoff show. Read on.
Bridgerton: Every Instrumental Cover Featured In Netflix Franchise
Season 1 (2020)
- Leads: Daphne Bridgerton & Simon Basset
- Actors: Phoebe Dynevor & Regé-Jean Page
Soundtrack:
Thank you, Next by Ariana Grande
Girls Like You by Maroon 5
In My Blood by Shawn Mendes
Bad Guy by Billie Eilish
Strange by Celeste ft. Hillary Smith
Wildest Dreams by Taylor Swift
Season 2 (2022)
- Leads: Anthony Bridgerton & Kathani “Kate” Sharma
- Actors: Jonathan Bailey & Simone Ashley
Soundtrack:
Stay Away by Nirvana
Material Girl by Madonna
Diamonds by Rihanna
Dancing On My Own by Robyn
You Oughta Know by Alanis Morissette
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham by Lata Mangeshkar
Sign of the Times by Harry Styles
What About Us by Pink
How Deep Is Your Love by Calvin Harris
Wrecking Ball by Miley Cyrus
Spinoff: Queen Charlotte (2023)
- Leads: Queen Charlotte & King George
- Actors: India Amarteifio & Corey Mylchreest
Soundtrack:
Halo by Beyoncé
If I Ain’t Got You by Alicia Keys
Déjà Vu by Beyoncé
Run the World (Girls) by Beyoncé
Nobody Gets Me by SZA
I Will Always Love You by Whitney Houston
Season 3 (2024)
- Leads: Colin Bridgerton & Penelope Featherington
- Actors: Luke Newton & Nicola Coughlan
Soundtrack:
ABCDEFU by Gayle
Dynamite by BTS
Jealous by Nick Jonas
Cheap Thrills by Sia
Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish
Snow on the Beach by Taylor Swift ft. Lana Del Ray
Give Me Everything by Pitbull
POV by Ariana Grande
Thunder by Imagine Dragons
Confident by Demi Lovato
Yellow by Coldplay
You Belong With Me by Taylor Swift
Lights by Ellie Goulding
All I Want by Tori Kelly
Season 4 (2026)
- Leads: Benedict Bridgerton & Sophie Baek
- Actors: Luke Thompson & Yerin Ha
Soundtrack: Yet to be announced
