Bridgerton has won the hearts of audiences ever since it first premiered in 2020. Through every season, fans have loved the characters, stories, confessions, costumes, aesthetics, and music. One unique aspect is the use of instrumental covers of modern songs.

Be it names like Lata Mangeshkar, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes, or Beyoncé, the soundtrack features instrumental covers of popular, beloved songs. Here’s which music was featured on each season of Bridgerton, including the Queen Charlotte spinoff show. Read on.

Bridgerton: Every Instrumental Cover Featured In Netflix Franchise

Season 1 (2020)

Leads : Daphne Bridgerton & Simon Basset

: Daphne Bridgerton & Simon Basset Actors: Phoebe Dynevor & Regé-Jean Page

Soundtrack:

Thank you, Next by Ariana Grande

Girls Like You by Maroon 5

In My Blood by Shawn Mendes

Bad Guy by Billie Eilish

Strange by Celeste ft. Hillary Smith

Wildest Dreams by Taylor Swift

Season 2 (2022)

Leads : Anthony Bridgerton & Kathani “Kate” Sharma

: Anthony Bridgerton & Kathani “Kate” Sharma Actors: Jonathan Bailey & Simone Ashley

Soundtrack:

Stay Away by Nirvana

Material Girl by Madonna

Diamonds by Rihanna

Dancing On My Own by Robyn

You Oughta Know by Alanis Morissette

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham by Lata Mangeshkar

Sign of the Times by Harry Styles

What About Us by Pink

How Deep Is Your Love by Calvin Harris

Wrecking Ball by Miley Cyrus

Spinoff: Queen Charlotte (2023)

Leads : Queen Charlotte & King George

: Queen Charlotte & King George Actors: India Amarteifio & Corey Mylchreest

Soundtrack:

Halo by Beyoncé

If I Ain’t Got You by Alicia Keys

Déjà Vu by Beyoncé

Run the World (Girls) by Beyoncé

Nobody Gets Me by SZA

I Will Always Love You by Whitney Houston

Season 3 (2024)

Leads : Colin Bridgerton & Penelope Featherington

: Colin Bridgerton & Penelope Featherington Actors: Luke Newton & Nicola Coughlan

Soundtrack:

ABCDEFU by Gayle

Dynamite by BTS

Jealous by Nick Jonas

Cheap Thrills by Sia

Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish

Snow on the Beach by Taylor Swift ft. Lana Del Ray

Give Me Everything by Pitbull

POV by Ariana Grande

Thunder by Imagine Dragons

Confident by Demi Lovato

Yellow by Coldplay

You Belong With Me by Taylor Swift

Lights by Ellie Goulding

All I Want by Tori Kelly

Season 4 (2026)

Leads : Benedict Bridgerton & Sophie Baek

: Benedict Bridgerton & Sophie Baek Actors: Luke Thompson & Yerin Ha

Soundtrack: Yet to be announced

