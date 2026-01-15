A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, the much-awaited Game of Thrones prequel, and the third live-action series in George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire universe, is set to premiere on January 18, 2026. The show’s six-episode first season will follow a weekly rollout, with new episodes arriving every Sunday until the season finale on February 22, 2026.

With just days left for the debut, the series has already received its Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score, giving fans an early idea of how Dunk and Egg’s Westeros journey is landing with reviewers. So, what’s the verdict so far, and more importantly, does it outperform the iconic show Game of Thrones and its prequel, House of the Dragon, in terms of critical reception? Read on to find out.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms vs. Game of Thrones & House of the Dragon

At the time of writing, the latest addition to the A Song of Ice and Fire universe holds a solid 87% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. In comparison, Game of Thrones enjoys an overall critics’ rating of 89%, while its prequel, House of the Dragon, currently stands at 87%.

This means A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is only marginally behind Game of Thrones in terms of critical reception, while matching House of the Dragon’s score. That said, since the show has begun accumulating reviews, it remains to be seen whether it can maintain or even improve its rating as more critics register their ratings over the coming days.

What’s A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms All About?

Based on George R.R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg, the fantasy drama follows the perilous journey of an unlikely duo – the wandering hedge knight Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey) and his sharp young squire, Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell). Set nearly 100 years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series explores a Westeros that is still under Targaryen rule.

Where to Watch A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

The first episode of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1 will premiere in the U.S. on HBO Max on January 18, 2026. In India, the series will be available to stream on JioHotstar on January 19, 2026.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms – Official Trailer

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Adolescence: After Dominating The Golden Globes, Owen Cooper Starrer Netflix’s Crime Drama Might Be Coming Back Sooner Than Expected

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News