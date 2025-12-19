Game of Thrones lovers are hoping to see Kit Harington reprise his iconic role as Jon Snow in an upcoming spin-off or related project. However, they have received a blunt reply from the actor on his decision to reprise the role. As per his recent interview, he has no interest in returning to the Game of Thrones universe.

In a recent interview, the 38-year-old Game of Thrones alum made clear he is done with the character. And he is not looking to revisit Westeros in any form, even audio projects.

“No, God, No”: Kit Harington Makes It Clear Whether He’ll Return to Game of Thrones

In a recent interview with Variety, Kit Harington was asked whether he would consider voicing Jon Snow in a hypothetical Game of Thrones audiobook. The actor replied unambiguously, “No, god no. I don’t wanna go anywhere near it.” He explained that after spending a decade portraying the character, from the show’s 2011 premiere through its final season in 2019, he’s happy to leave that chapter behind.

Harrington was recently seen voicing Gilderoy Lockhart in Audible’s Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets audiobook. Meanwhile, about his role in the upcoming GOT universe, he said the workload of playing Jon Snow contributed to his decision.

He also mentioned that the other cast members are “so fucking tired” by the end of the series’ run. He has spoken in the past about how the intense commitment to Game of Thrones pushed him emotionally and psychologically. It also included facing his struggles with ADHD and alcohol at the time.

Is This The End Of Jon Snow?

Earlier reports had suggested that a Game of Thrones spin-off centered on Jon Snow was in development at HBO, with Harington set to return. Plans were announced in 2022 for a sequel series exploring the character’s life after the original show.

However, blunt comments from the actor and insiders suggest the series was scrapped. It happened because the creative team “couldn’t find the right story to tell,” leaving the project “firmly on the shelf.”

On the other hand, HBO continues to expand the Game of Thrones universe with other series, including House of the Dragon Season 3. An upcoming A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is also in the works. But it seems increasingly unlikely Jon Snow will be part of that future, especially as Harington himself declines involvement.

One of the main reasons behind Harington’s refusal isn’t just about avoiding the character. As per NME, he’s actively moving into new creative territory. His recent work on the Harry Potter audiobook series shows a lighter, more playful side of his acting, and he has stated he would even welcome the chance to appear in HBO’s Harry Potter TV series if offered a role.

Meanwhile, he has several other projects in the pipeline, including a gothic horror film, The Dreadful, and the BBC adaptation of A Tale of Two Cities, in which he stars and serves as executive producer.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Emily In Paris Season 5 Rotten Tomatoes Score: A Dip From Season 4 Or A Win?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News