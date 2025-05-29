The time Game of Thrones hit the brakes was when Jon Snow was getting married. Yep, you read that right. Production on one of TV’s biggest fantasy shows actually stopped because the show’s cast, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, decided to say “I do.” Back in the final-season days, while fans were already bracing for a long wait, Harington made a personal request that couldn’t be refused. “I rang [the producer] up and I said, ‘I’m getting married and it’s your fault actually,’” he admitted on The Jonathan Ross Show (via RadioTimes). It turns out that love behind the scenes was just as epic as the storyline onscreen.

Pretty much the entire Game of Thrones cast was invited. So, shutting down filming for a day or two wasn’t a choice; it was a must. “They’ve all got to be there so the whole thing has got to shut down,” Harington explained. And no one would argue with Jon Snow on his wedding day.

A Real Wedding Without The Blood & Betrayal

Unlike the bloody nuptials we got used to on the show, this real-life wedding had zero backstabbing, no poisoned wine, and absolutely no Lannisters in sight. It also came with a hard no to anything remotely Westerosi. When asked if the ceremony would be Thrones-themed, Harington didn’t hesitate: “No. There is absolutely no chance of me convincing [Rose] of that.”

Weddings on Game of Thrones haven’t exactly had the best track record. Joffrey’s Purple Wedding ended with a goblet of death, and the Red Wedding? Well, no one wants that energy at a real reception. Safe to assume “The Rains of Castamere” was not on the playlist.

The couple, both 30 at the time, pulled off a rare feat—a Game of Thrones wedding where no one died, and everyone danced. Harington did his best to reassure the fandom: “It should only take a day, two tops if there’s some residual partying.” But with the final season already delayed by nearly a year, fans were more amused than annoyed.

A Wedding That Froze Game Of Thrones Filming

Their love story started onscreen in Season 2. That cave scene? Fans still bring it up like it was yesterday. And even though Ygritte’s arrow-riddled exit in Season 4 broke hearts, real life had better plans.

By Season 7, Leslie had already left the show, but she was still very much part of the Thrones family. She even joined Kit Harington at the premiere in LA, popping into a fun, spoiler-free audio sketch for the audience. Harington kicked it off in full Jon Snow mode: “Lords, ladies, wildlings, bastards, and CAA agents…” The crowd ate it up. Then came the perfect finishing touch—Leslie, in character, dropping her signature line, “You know nothing, Jon Snow.”

So, as we look back on that day, it’s more than just a funny filming delay. It was one of the rare times Game of Thrones gave us something pure, romantic, and totally drama-free.

For more such stories, check out TV update

Must Read: Yellowstone: How Beth Dutton Became The Show’s Fiercest Weapon & One Of The Most Dangerous Women On TV

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News