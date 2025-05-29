Back in May 2000, Survivor premiered with an exciting format and a group of contestants who wowed with their gameplay. Twenty-five years and two seasons a year later, the reality series is close to its landmark 50th season. The 48th edition wrapped up recently, and season 49 is set to air later this year. But the preparations for Survivor 50 are well underway, with the cast being officially announced, and filming starts very soon. Survivor has been hosted by Jeff Probst all throughout, and the CBS series is set to raise the stakes in the iconic edition, which will air next year. Here’s the full cast.

Survivor Season 50: Cast Of Jeff Probst Hosted Reality Series

Survivor 50 will feature an interesting mix of contestants, right from the early seasons to the recent ones. Here’s which faces are back:

Jenna Lewis-Dougherty

Eighth place in Survivor: Borneo

Third place in Survivor: All-Stars

Colby Donaldson

Second place in Survivor: The Australian Outback

Twelfth place in Survivor: All-Stars

Fifth place in Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains

Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick

Seventh place in Survivor: Pulau

Second place in Survivor: Guatemala

19th place in Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains

Cirie Fields

Fourth place in Survivor: Panama Exile Island

Third place in Survivor: Micronesia Fans vs. Favorites

Seventeenth place in Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains

Sixth place in Survivor: Game Changers

Ozzy Lusth

Second place in Survivor: Cook Islands

Ninth place in Survivor: Micronesia Fans vs. Favorites

Fourth place in Survivor: South Pacific

Twelfth place in Survivor: Game Changers

Benjamin “Coach” Wade

Fifth place in Survivor: Tocantins

Twelfth place in Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains

Second place in Survivor: South Pacific

Aubry Bracco

Second place in Survivor: Kaoh Rong

Fifth place in Survivor: Game Changers

Sixteenth place in Survivor: Edge of Extinction

Chrissy Hofbeck

Second place in Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers

Christian Hubicki

Seventh place in Survivor: David vs. Goliath

Angelina Keeley

Third place in Survivor: David vs. Goliath

Mike White

Second place in Survivor: David vs. Goliath

Rick Devens

Fourth place in Survivor: Edge of Extinction

Jonathan Young

Fourth place in Survivor 42

Emily Flippen

Seventh place in Survivor 45

Dee Valladares

Winner of Survivor 45

Quintavius “Q” Burdette

Sixth place in Survivor 46

Charlie Davis

Second place in Survivor 46

Tiffany Ervin

Eighth palace in Survivor 46

Genevieve Mushaluk

Fifth place in Survivor 47

Kyle Fraser

Winner of Survivor 48

Joe Hunter

Third place in Survivor 48

Kamilla Karthigesu

Fourth place in Survivor 48

Which contestants are you most excited to see again? Stay tuned for more details about the much-awaited, exciting, and landmark season of Survivor.

