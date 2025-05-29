Survivor Season 50 Cast
Survivor Season 50 Cast (Photo Credit – Prime Video)

Back in May 2000, Survivor premiered with an exciting format and a group of contestants who wowed with their gameplay. Twenty-five years and two seasons a year later, the reality series is close to its landmark 50th season. The 48th edition wrapped up recently, and season 49 is set to air later this year. But the preparations for Survivor 50 are well underway, with the cast being officially announced, and filming starts very soon. Survivor has been hosted by Jeff Probst all throughout, and the CBS series is set to raise the stakes in the iconic edition, which will air next year. Here’s the full cast.

Survivor Season 50: Cast Of Jeff Probst Hosted Reality Series

Survivor 50 will feature an interesting mix of contestants, right from the early seasons to the recent ones. Here’s which faces are back:

Jenna Lewis-Dougherty

  • Eighth place in Survivor: Borneo
  • Third place in Survivor: All-Stars

Colby Donaldson

  • Second place in Survivor: The Australian Outback
  • Twelfth place in Survivor: All-Stars
  • Fifth place in Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Survivor (@survivorcbs)

Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick

  • Seventh place in Survivor: Pulau
  • Second place in Survivor: Guatemala
  • 19th place in Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains

Cirie Fields

  • Fourth place in Survivor: Panama Exile Island
  • Third place in Survivor: Micronesia Fans vs. Favorites
  • Seventeenth place in Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains
  • Sixth place in Survivor: Game Changers

Ozzy Lusth

  • Second place in Survivor: Cook Islands
  • Ninth place in Survivor: Micronesia Fans vs. Favorites
  • Fourth place in Survivor: South Pacific
  • Twelfth place in Survivor: Game Changers

Benjamin “Coach” Wade

  • Fifth place in Survivor: Tocantins
  • Twelfth place in Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains
  • Second place in Survivor: South Pacific

Aubry Bracco

  • Second place in Survivor: Kaoh Rong
  • Fifth place in Survivor: Game Changers
  • Sixteenth place in Survivor: Edge of Extinction

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Survivor (@survivorcbs)

Chrissy Hofbeck

  • Second place in Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers

Christian Hubicki

  • Seventh place in Survivor: David vs. Goliath

Angelina Keeley

  • Third place in Survivor: David vs. Goliath

Mike White

  • Second place in Survivor: David vs. Goliath

Rick Devens

  • Fourth place in Survivor: Edge of Extinction

Jonathan Young

  • Fourth place in Survivor 42

Emily Flippen

  • Seventh place in Survivor 45

Dee Valladares

  • Winner of Survivor 45

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CBS Mornings (@cbsmornings)

Quintavius “Q” Burdette

  • Sixth place in Survivor 46

Charlie Davis

  • Second place in Survivor 46

Tiffany Ervin

  • Eighth palace in Survivor 46

Genevieve Mushaluk

  • Fifth place in Survivor 47

Kyle Fraser

  • Winner of Survivor 48

Joe Hunter

  • Third place in Survivor 48

Kamilla Karthigesu

  • Fourth place in Survivor 48

Which contestants are you most excited to see again? Stay tuned for more details about the much-awaited, exciting, and landmark season of Survivor.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Suits: Why Harvey Specter Was The Show’s Real Underdog Despite His Glorious Victories

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News

RELATED ARTICLES

Check This Out