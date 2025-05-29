Back in May 2000, Survivor premiered with an exciting format and a group of contestants who wowed with their gameplay. Twenty-five years and two seasons a year later, the reality series is close to its landmark 50th season. The 48th edition wrapped up recently, and season 49 is set to air later this year. But the preparations for Survivor 50 are well underway, with the cast being officially announced, and filming starts very soon. Survivor has been hosted by Jeff Probst all throughout, and the CBS series is set to raise the stakes in the iconic edition, which will air next year. Here’s the full cast.
Survivor Season 50: Cast Of Jeff Probst Hosted Reality Series
Survivor 50 will feature an interesting mix of contestants, right from the early seasons to the recent ones. Here’s which faces are back:
Jenna Lewis-Dougherty
- Eighth place in Survivor: Borneo
- Third place in Survivor: All-Stars
Colby Donaldson
- Second place in Survivor: The Australian Outback
- Twelfth place in Survivor: All-Stars
- Fifth place in Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains
Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick
- Seventh place in Survivor: Pulau
- Second place in Survivor: Guatemala
- 19th place in Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains
Cirie Fields
- Fourth place in Survivor: Panama Exile Island
- Third place in Survivor: Micronesia Fans vs. Favorites
- Seventeenth place in Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains
- Sixth place in Survivor: Game Changers
Ozzy Lusth
- Second place in Survivor: Cook Islands
- Ninth place in Survivor: Micronesia Fans vs. Favorites
- Fourth place in Survivor: South Pacific
- Twelfth place in Survivor: Game Changers
Benjamin “Coach” Wade
- Fifth place in Survivor: Tocantins
- Twelfth place in Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains
- Second place in Survivor: South Pacific
Aubry Bracco
- Second place in Survivor: Kaoh Rong
- Fifth place in Survivor: Game Changers
- Sixteenth place in Survivor: Edge of Extinction
Chrissy Hofbeck
- Second place in Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers
Christian Hubicki
- Seventh place in Survivor: David vs. Goliath
Angelina Keeley
- Third place in Survivor: David vs. Goliath
Mike White
- Second place in Survivor: David vs. Goliath
Rick Devens
- Fourth place in Survivor: Edge of Extinction
Jonathan Young
- Fourth place in Survivor 42
Emily Flippen
- Seventh place in Survivor 45
Dee Valladares
- Winner of Survivor 45
Quintavius “Q” Burdette
- Sixth place in Survivor 46
Charlie Davis
- Second place in Survivor 46
Tiffany Ervin
- Eighth palace in Survivor 46
Genevieve Mushaluk
- Fifth place in Survivor 47
Kyle Fraser
- Winner of Survivor 48
Joe Hunter
- Third place in Survivor 48
Kamilla Karthigesu
- Fourth place in Survivor 48
Which contestants are you most excited to see again? Stay tuned for more details about the much-awaited, exciting, and landmark season of Survivor.
