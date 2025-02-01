Survivor is back with its next season and the iconic game show has a host of new faces ready to battle it out to emerge victorious and win the coveted title. Hosted by Jeff Probst, the reality show is all set to air its 48th season soon and the intriguing and diverse cast of the same was revealed recently.

Each season since the 41st edition has featured three tribes in which the cast is divided to work together and play challenges. Following the same, the upcoming season has a total of three tribes and here’s what we know about them including which of the contestants have been sorted into them.

Survivor Season 48: Meet The Three Tribes & Their Members

All 18 contestants have been divided into three tribes with six people each. The three tribes are Civa, Lagi, and Vula. David Kinne, Kamilla Karthigesu, Kyle Fraser, Mitch Guerra, Charity Nelms, and Chrissy Sarnowsky are part of the Civa tribe. It means pearl in Fijian and the tribe’s colour is orange.

Star Toomey, Bianca Roses, Joe Hunter, Eva Erickson, Thomas Krottinger, and Shauhin Davari are a part of the Lagi tribe. It means sky in Fijian and the tribe’s official colour is purple. Stephanie Berger, Kevin Leung, Justin Pioppi, Mary Zheng, Sai Hughley, and Cedrek McFadden are part of the Vula tribe. It means moon in Fijian language and the tribe’s colour is green.

Survivor Season 48: What To Expect

Season 48 of Survivor will premiere on February 26 on CBS and the official synopsis promises “a bold new group of competitors, inspired gameplay, and momentous tribal councils.” The description calls the game show “the ultimate test of stamina” with “a fresh group of castaways on an adventure.”

The group of contestants will be stranded on the islands of Fiji and need to adapt to the environment, work well within their tribes, and form alliances apart from winning challenges and facing obstacles to make it “a season to remember.” The mental and physical strengths of the participants will be tested as they work to get closer to the finale and the title of the show.

The statement calls this season’s cast “diverse competitors armed with fresh perspectives and a fervent passion for the game.” Apart from the title of the show, the winner will also take home the $1 million prize money. With a total of 13 episodes each season, a new 90 minute episode will be airing. Rachel LaMont worked hard to win the previous 47th season of Survivor.

Survivor first premiered back in May 2000 and has been a big fan favorite show for decades with Jeff probst hosting all 48 seasons of it till now.

