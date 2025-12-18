Summer House is back with its milestone tenth season, which is all set to premiere on February 3, 2026, at 8 pm on Bravo TV. Summer House Season 10‘s episodes will be set to stream on Peacock. Here are the storylines to expect from the cast.

Summer House Season 10: Storylines To Expect From Reshuffled Series

Amanda Batula is “more grounded, confident and in control of her life than she has in years.” She is more focused on growing in life and leaning on her friendships, especially with Ciara. But is there more to her story than she is revealing? Jesse Solomon has been dealing with major anxiety.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bravo (@bravotv)

Dealing with the end of his relationship has been hard. He left his finance career and is pursuing music full-time, but will Thai Hello create music and songs that will help him connect with the audience and figure out his true self? Kyle Cooke is hoping for some quality time with his wife, Amanda.

But his DJ career is causing tension and friction between them, and the group always adds more drama as dynamics change. Is more drama on the horizon for her personal and professional life? Carl Radke is training for the New York Marathon while trying to face issues opening a sober bar.

He wants to raise awareness for addiction recovery and mental health. But his own friendship with Kyle has become adrift. Will the two be able to fix it? Ciara Miller feels fresh and excited to maintain her social life. She is also “focused on business, friendships”, and does not want to settle for less.

But will drama cause her to reconsider her plans? Westling Wilson is doing well in his sports media career and wants to have fun this summer. He is starting some fresh chapters in his life, including moving into his first solo apartment. Will his dating life complicate things as he simply tries to live?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bravo (@bravotv)

Lindsay Hubbard is enjoying life with her daughter and feels more ready than ever for dating and fun after a while. But will her past and the wounds she holds become obstacles in her future? Mia Calabrese is “ready to bring the heat, fun and a little mess.” Bailey Taylor is “emotionally provocative.”

She is dealing with the aftermath of her breakup while moving ahead in her life and career. KJ Dillard has been a pro skateboarder for nine years but is now moving towards modelling and music. Dara Levitan is open to changes and a fresh start. Levi Sebree recently ended an 11-year-long relationship.

Will she be able to move on from it? Ben Waddell is also dealing with the aftermath of a breakup, but he is open to no-strings-attached flings. But will his confidence and Aussie vibe actually attract more than he hoped for?

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: Thomas Surprises Steffy With His Return While Katie Opens Up To Bill & Will

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News