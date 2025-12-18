The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Brooke asking Ridge the hard questions about Katie and how she was mistreated at Forrester Creations recently. On the other hand, Katie grappled with the monumental career decision in front of her. Will she move from Forrester?

The drama, the big choices, the major decisions, the conversations, the brewing changes, and more are about to get heated. Here’s what fans can expect from the December 18, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: December 18, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Thomas surprising Steffy with his return to Forrester Creations. He is back, and his sister is bound to be surprised because she did not see it coming. Regardless, it will be a happy reunion between Steffy and Thomas, especially when he shares his aspirations.

It seems Thomas wants to return to working at Forrester Creations, the family-owned company. He was the lead designer at the fashion house once upon a time, but left for Paris. Is this the time Thomas has chosen to come back to his family legacy? Will this be a fresh new start for Forrester?

Especially with a potential fashion rivalry brewing with Katie getting her own new fashion house. Meanwhile, Deke expresses concern for his future at Forrester to Hope. With Thomas back at Forrester, potentially permanently again, Deke is worried. He feels this will put his position in major jeopardy.

He confides in his sister Hope about the same thoughts. How will she react to Deke’s worries? Will this change their plans when it comes to Hope for the Future? And then lastly, Katie reveals to Bill and Will what is holding her back. She has a big decision to make now that Bill has given her a gift.

Katie now has a fashion house of her own as her wedding gift to Bill. But it’s a major opportunity, and she is scared about what to do with it. She is still the head of PR at Forrester Creations, even though she was devalued and mistreated by being kept in the dark about some major decisions.

Katie is not sure if she is ready to make such a big decision to move on from not just Forrester but also head her own fashion house. She is scared, and she is sharing her doubts and worries with both her husband and son.

