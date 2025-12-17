The previous episode of The Young and the Restless featured Victor being happy and celebrating a big win against Jack. On the other hand, Billy and Sally scrambled to do some damage control at the Abbott Communications launch party. And then lastly, Chelsea confronted Adam about going rogue.

The drama, the worry, the strategizing, the alliance, the power moves and the business planning are about to get heated soon. Here’s what the fans can expect from the December 17, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama series.

The Young and The Restless Spoilers: December 17, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Nikki learning of Victor’s latest coup against Jabot. He struck when the Abbotts were least expecting it, during the launch party of Abbott Communications. Victor made moves against Habit, and now he is feeling smug about taking down his long-running rival.

And now it’s time for Nikki to find out what her husband did to her friend. Is she going to be angry at Victor for still going against Jack? She might love her husband, but Jack has been there for her through many challenging moments, especially her drinking issues. Will she be displeased with Victor?

How will he respond to Nikki’s reactions? On the other hand, Jack plans his counterattack. He was smart enough to shut down Jabot, preventing the AI program from attacking the company. However, Victor found out and used the intel to make another move against the company. Still, Jack is adamant.

He never backs down from a fight and is already plotting his next move to take back control and reduce the damage caused by Victor. What will he do, and will his family support him in this endeavor? And then lastly, Claire and Kyle form an alliance against Audra. They have had plenty of fights lately.

The bickering, taunts, and chaos have only increased over time. Kyle and Claire may have had a patch in between, but Audra is their common rival, and now Claire has some intel on her, which she is waiting to use at the right time. And now she is joining hands with Kyle for the very same.

How will this new alliance fare? Will Audra be able to protect herself from this mess? Or will Claire and Kyle manage to corner and target her?

