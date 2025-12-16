The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor ordering Adam to put their revenge plot in motion during the launch party. On the other hand, Cane and Phyllis set boundaries between them. And then last but not least, Billy and Sally’s launch party took an unexpected turn.

The drama, chaos, worry, plotting, revenge, shock, surprise, and secrets are about to intensify with time. Here’s what fans can expect from the December 16, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit daytime drama.

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: December 16, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Victor celebrating a win against Jack. He ensured that his plan against Jack was a success, and now he is happy and glowing about taking the revenge he had wanted. Victor used the Abbott Communications launch party to target Jabot, and he made it happen.

Now, he is celebrating his victory and taking pleasure in it. On the other hand, Billy and Sally scramble to do damage control. While Victor is happy after ruining someone else’s hard work for the nth time, the other side is trying to fix the damage caused moments after Abbott Communications launched.

Everyone started receiving an alert about Jabot, and they were left shocked by it. And now Sally and Billy will have to control the damage caused by Victor not only to the family legacy but also to their brand-new company’s launch event. Will they be able to fix things before it’s too late?

And then lastly, Chelsea confronts Adam about going rogue. Victor asked his son to sneak out and put the plan into action, and that’s precisely what he did, considering the lapdog he has become for his father. This happened after Victor found out Jack had strategized to keep Jabot safe from him.

And so the Newman patriarch increased the stakes and struck even harder. Adam helped Victor make it happen, and everyone was left shocked by what happened. Chelsea is not happy about any of it. She was not in favor of the tactics and tricks Victor employed, and she told Adam about it.

And yet Adam still went ahead and made it happen for his father. Chelsea is all set to confront Adam about his behavior. How will Adam respond to her questions about the same? Will she call him out for being a puppet?

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 Trailer X Reactions: Fans Turn Emotional, Praise Nancy & Get Excited For Will’s Powers

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News