After the end of Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1, fans have been eagerly waiting for Volume 2. The makers recently released the much-awaited trailer, and it instantly struck a chord with the audience. The dark tone, emotional moments and hints of bigger danger got fans talking. Soon after watching the trailer, viewers took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions.

What Are Netizens Saying About Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 Trailer

One netizen shared a screenshot from the trailer featuring Steve and Dustin. The user highlighted their emotional dialogue and wrote, “If you die, I die,” adding that if either of them dies, they would not be able to handle it. The post clearly demonstrated the fans’ strong attachment to this duo.

and if either of you dies, i die. #StrangerThings5 pic.twitter.com/oA8kDrhXJz — stranger things scenes (@strangersceness) December 15, 2025

Another user shared an image of Nancy Wheeler from the trailer. The netizen praised her fierce look and strong presence, saying she looks ready for the final fight.

A different fan talked about Will Byers. The user wrote that they are very excited to see what Will can do with his powers in the new episodes, showing high expectations for his role.

i’m so excited to see what will can do with his powers 😫 #StrangerThings5 pic.twitter.com/hzWsNVoRRa — stranger things scenes (@strangersceness) December 15, 2025

Another netizen shared the trailer and wrote that the final season could make or break their Christmas. The user also mentioned hoping the story would connect to The First Shadow play, but now feels unsure after watching the trailer.

This is either going to make or break my Christmas. I was hoping this would come around in a circle back to ‘The First Shadow’ play (focusing on Brenner & The USS Eldridge) but I think I’m going to be far wide of the mark, now… #StrangerThings5. https://t.co/y7CSeJu3yq — haymansafc 🌸 (@haymansafc) December 16, 2025

One user shared a strong thought after watching the trailer and wrote that Vecna was not the final threat, but only a warning of something bigger coming. He posted, “Vecna wasn’t the endgame. He was the warning label.”

Vecna wasn’t the endgame. He was the warning label. #StrangerThings5 https://t.co/e33KWkf9uZ — Ashish Kumar (@ashishK_tweets) December 16, 2025

Another fan made a light-hearted post about Will Byers. He wrote, “i would follow will byers to hell and back but can he stop going there i need a break.”

i would follow will byers to hell and back but can he stop going there i need a break #StrangerThings5 pic.twitter.com/tQdTtn1aYv — shelly | st5 spoilers⁷ ★ (@blackdiamondsw_) December 16, 2025

One user shared his excitement that he can’t wait to see the volume after watching the trailer. He wrote, “Can’t wait. The Upside Down is about to get wild.”

Can’t wait.

The Upside Down is about to get wild. — David ‘the’ Gamer (@ojigombadavid) December 15, 2025

Everything is upside down 👀 #StrangerThings5 — Aaron ⚓🏀 ⚾️ 🏈 (@bowling23) December 15, 2025

Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 Trailer Overall Verdict

From the X reactions, it’s clear that the Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 trailer has increased excitement and emotions. Fans are discussing their favourite characters and preparing for a dark and intense ending.

Check Out The Trailer Of Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 Below:

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Sally & Billy’s Launch Party Takes A Turn While Cane & Phyllis Set Boundaries

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News