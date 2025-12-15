The previous week on The Bold and the Beautiful saw Hope and Liam getting married for the fourth time as family and friends gathered around to celebrate them at the ceremony and later at their reception. Beth officiated the wedding, while Kelly and Douglas were also present for the special day.

The drama, the joy, the reunions, the romance, the promises, the tears, and the toasts are about to get more touching soon. Here’s what the fans can expect from the December 15, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: December 15, 2025

The first episode of the week features Finn expressing his love for Steffy with a passionate kiss. With so much love and romance on the menu, it was only fair that the most loved couple of the show get some quality time together amidst the weddings and celebrations. They have been through it.

And after all the ups and downs, they are finally getting to enjoy some peace now that Luna is supposedly dead. Their troubles have only made their love and marriage stronger, and they only hope to make their story forever. But is there trouble on the horizon for their love and relationship?

On the other hand, Bill surprises Katie with an impromptu proposal and marriage. Seeing Liam and Hope get married certainly made Bill wonder why he was waiting to pop the big question to Katie now that they have reunited. And so he did. Bill is about to surprise Katie with a proposal.

How will she react when Bill asks her to marry him? Is she going to say yes, or will she be too stunned to reply? Katie and Bill have been through their share of drama, trust issues, and betrayals, but they have found their way back to each other, just like Hope and Liam have. So is it finally time to remarry?

Will Katie agree to marry Bill, not too long after everyone celebrated the union of Liam and Hope once again? Is this going to be the moment that it becomes official? And how will Katie react when she finds out what gift Bill has planned for her? Her own fashion house is bound to be a major thing.

Is Will going to be elated about his parents getting married again in front of his eyes? He was already delighted that Katie was moving back in with them.

