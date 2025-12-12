The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful featured Hope walking down the aisle on her wedding day with Liam. On the other hand, Taylor tried to tell Sheila they cannot be friends because she is Deacon’s therapist. Ridge told Eric he owes him all his success. In another scene, Bill and Brooke gave speeches before Liam and Hope exchanged their rings.

The drama, joy, and emotions are set to intensify in the days to come. Here’s what fans can expect from the December 12, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: December 12, 2025

The final episode of the week features Hope and Liam’s wedding reception. The two are finally married again. Fourth time lucky, maybe? Everyone is elated, and so is the happy couple. The ceremony went off without a hitch, even though Sheila had considered crashing the event.

However, Taylor stopped her from doing something foolish and embarrassing. The reception went well. There were speeches, champagne, food and happy tears at the Spencer Estate. Hope and Liam found their way back to each other after the whole brain tumor health scare by Dr Grace.

To make matters worse, he was also shot by Luna in the skirmish at the playschool. But all’s well that ends well. Liam got through that and then proposed to Hope, realizing he still loved her and wanted a life with her. Their daughter Beth officiated the wedding, and everyone was left smiling.

Hope had a roller coaster journey, too, after she was fired from Forrester Creations. Then she broke up with Carter. They later reconciled and got engaged for a short time as Hope continued to wrestle with her feelings for Liam.

However, it’s time to party now and celebrate the wedding.

How exactly will the reception fare? Will there be more tears, speeches and happy moments to celebrate the newly married couple? Liam and Hope’s families are present, and so are their children: Kelly, Beth and even Douglas.

Ridge is absent despite his wife, Brooke, being Hope’s mother. Sheila was not invited despite her husband, Deacon, being Hope’s father. Wyatt sent his wishes through text. Will and Electra are present and very much in love. It’s about to be a memorable night of fun, frolic, laughter and lots of celebrations.

