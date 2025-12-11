The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful featured everyone convening for Hope and Liam’s wedding day. On the other hand, Sheila went over to Taylor after feeling snubbed, disrespected, and unaccepted. Taylor warned Sheila against crashing the wedding and causing chaos.

The drama, the joy, the reunions, the speeches, the tears, the happiness and the unions are about to be more touching soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the December 11, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: December 11, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Hope walking down the aisle. She is ready to get married to Liam for the fourth time, and everyone is present at the Spencer Estate to celebrate the lovely couple. The guests are present, and Hope and Liam’s daughter Beth is officiating the ceremony for them.

It’s about to be a day to remember. On the other hand, Taylor tries to tell Sheila that they cannot be friends because she is Deacon’s therapist. The day has been sour for Sheila, who hasn’t been invited to the big wedding despite being Deacon’s wife. She feels snubbed by her stepdaughter, Hope.

Sheila has not been happy about either of Deacon’s kids, Hope and Deke, not accepting her as their stepmother. She came over to Taylor to vent. Sheila was warned not to crash the wedding out of anger, and now Taylor is making it clear that they cannot be friends because of her job.

She is Deacon’s therapist, and that makes any personal equation a strict no. But is this the only reason why, or is it because Taylor has begun liking Deacon, just like his mind is on Taylor a lot of the time during the day? Meanwhile, Ridge explains to Eric that he owes him all his success.

The father and son have been fighting and arguing ever since Ridge tried to force Eric into retirement by throwing him a surprise retirement party. Eric was shocked and disheartened by this attempt. The two continued to stand their ground, but Ridge was trying to explain things to his father.

He states that he is worried about Eric’s health and wants him to take the rest he deserves. Will the two be able to sort it out? And then lastly, Bill and Brooke give speeches before Liam and Hope’s vows and ring exchanges. It’s about to be a lovely and emotional day for the Spencers and Logans.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Precautions Don’t Sit Well With Johnny & Chanel, While Xander Opens Up To Marlena

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News