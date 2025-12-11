The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Alex surprise Stephanie. On the other hand, Paulina tried to reassure a worried Chanel regarding the DiMera disappearances. Tate filled Holly in on his dilemma. Brady and Sarah commiserated and got closer. Rachel was influenced by Sophia.

The drama, the danger, the plotting, the brainstorming, the secrets, the joy, the trouble, and the chaos are about to elevate soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the December 11, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama set in Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: December 11, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Xander opening up to Marlena. He has been having a hard time trying to get over the fact that Sarah has officially decided to move and wants a divorce from him. To add to it, he is jealous of the proximity between her and Brady. Will Marlena be able to help him?

He has been taking therapy with her, but it hasn’t been a smooth ride due to his anger issues, and now the loss of the love of his life. On the other hand, Sparks fly between Brady and Sarah. Their friendship is slowly blooming into something more, and there’s no stopping them as sparks start to fly.

Will they finally become a couple, especially now that Brady has moved into the Kiriakis mansion, where Sarah is already living? The closeness is bound to explode. How far will they go? Will they stop at kissing or go all the way? Is this going to ruin any chance of Sarah and Xander anymore?

Meanwhile, extra precautions don’t sit well with Johnny and Chanel. The disappearances of the DiMeras have put the couple on edge, but the safety precautions are making things hard for Johnny and Chanel. The two will have to tolerate this because it’s key to staying protected amidst danger.

Even more so because they are new parents and have adopted Trey. How will they navigate this new situation? Elsewhere, Gabi defends herself to Javi. The two have faced plenty of friction over the years, but it seems it’s resurfacing once again. What could this be about? Is it about Philip?

And then lastly, Rafe and Jada search for answers. Is this related to the entire mysterious DiMera situation, where everyone keeps going missing? Tony, Kristen, Chad, and Theo have all disappeared. Will they get clues?

