The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Susan catching EJ and Cat in a compromising position. On the other hand, Javi overheard Rafe. Gwen rejected Leo’s suggestion. And last but not least, all four of the DiMera captives made a bone-chilling discovery while locked in the family crypt.

The drama, the worry, the danger, the brainstorming, the secrets, the lies and the tension is about to get elevated quite soon. Here’s what the fans can expect from the December 10, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama set in Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: December 10, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Alex surprising Stephanie. Since she is on her book tour and busy, it’s only fair that her boyfriend surprises her and spends quality time with her while she is away from home, especially when Alex has been quite worried about Stephanie’s safety for a while.

Has he gone to make her work trip more special for her? Is this going to be a joyous reunion of the lovebirds? On the other hand, Paulina tries to reassure a worried Chanel. Every few days, a DiMera goes missing, and this has put Chanel on edge because her husband Johnny, is also one.

He is a part of the DiMera family, and she is scared that he could be next on the list. Tony, Kristen, Chad, and Theo have been kidnapped, and it makes sense for Chanel to be worried about her husband. Will Paulina be able to comfort her darling daughter? Up next, Tate fills Holly in on his dilemma.

Is this about Rachel, or is he going to confess that he lied about their film project together? Will Tate tell Holly that even though she passed, he did not manage to? How will she react when she finds out? Elsewhere, Brady and Sarah commiserate. Will this bring them even closer together?

And then lastly, Rachel is influenced by Sophia. The two girls have been spending a lot of time together during their confinement in Bayview. They are supposed to get better and stop plotting against people, but it seems they are all set to form an alliance, and that only means one thing: danger.

