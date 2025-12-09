The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor striking back against Matt Clark using the AI program he now has access to. On the other hand, Cane made a new alliance. And lastly, Phyllis gave Adam a warning regarding the whole corporate mess.

The drama, the betrayal, the revenge, and the danger are about to become more heightened quite soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the December 9, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: December 9, 2025

The episode on Tuesday sees Michael going all out to surprise Lauren for their wedding anniversary. The soap opera has featured many hit couples; some of these relationships were short-lived, and others long-running and iconic. But the partnership of Michael and Lauren really adds a new depth to the show.

While Victor and Nikki remain the most beloved supercouple, others on the list include Jack and Diane, as well as Michael and Lauren, who are busy celebrating their wedding anniversary. They got married 20 years ago, and the special day will see them celebrate this new milestone in their lives.

The two have also had their own rocky situations and challenging obstacles, but they braved through them all. And now they are a power couple with decades of history and twenty strong years of conjugal life. And all of these years later, Michael is still as much in love with Lauren as the first day, wanting to really surprise her.

He has everything planned out, hoping that Lauren will love what he has in store for their anniversary. Lauren is bound to be happy and teary-eyed as she celebrates and rejoices with her husband. To make matters more nostalgic, viewers will get to take a walk down memory lane.

With the entire episode dedicated to Lauren and Michael, new scenes will be interspersed with flashbacks of their decades-long journey. Stay tuned for a beautiful tribute as the show honors an adored couple and takes the fans back on a trip to their lovely love story.

Grab some tissues and champagne as Lauren and Michael, who are both known as #Likey by fans, soak in the warmth, love, and appreciation that they deserve for being one of the longest-running pairs in US soap history.

