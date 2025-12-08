The previous week on The Young and the Restless saw Victor making his move against Matt Clark by using the AI program against him. Noah and Sienna were saved, which is why Sharon and Nick were relieved. Lily and Phyllis had friction, and so did Audra and Claire, which sometimes even escalated into physical confrontations.

The drama, the danger, the returns, the relief, the power moves, the friction and the plotting are about to unfold very soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the December 8, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: December 8, 2025

The first episode of the week features Victor striking back against Matt Clark. Matt is about to face the full brunt of what it means to target someone from the Newman family. Not only did Sharon and Nick save their son Noah and his fling Sienna from danger, but Victor is also making his move.

With access to the AI program, Vitor is about to ruin everything Matt has, and it’s about to get heated. Will this make Matt even more hell-bent on revenge? Is more trouble going to brew when he moves to Genoa City again? Meanwhile, Cane makes a new alliance. But with whom exactly?

The last few weeks have been hard for him. The AI program he created was stolen by Phyllis and then given to Victor. He has been repenting of this mistake and has realized that he needs to be more alert. Cane is now on a mission to make Phyllis pay and safeguard his interests in the long run.

What surprising alliance is he about to make? Will this help him achieve his plans? Elsewhere, Phyllis gives Adam a warning. Just because she was dismayed by Cane’s attempt to get back at her does not mean she will stop plotting for her own benefit. But what is she warning Adam about?

Phylis already plans to take over Jabot after Victor unleashes it on the company, but has she made a mistake in trusting Victor? Will the Newman patriarch refuse to fulfil his part of the deal? Is this what the warning is about? Will she land in trouble and raise suspicions?

Or will she manage to score the win she has been waiting for? But how will things change when Jack ensures that his family’s legacy remains safe and untouched? Will his planning work in his favor? Or will it fail in the long run?

