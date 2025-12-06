The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Jack trusting Nikki with a secret. On the other hand, Diane and Kyle dug around for dirt on Victor while he remained in Los Angeles to target Matt Clark. And then last but not least, Claire lost her cool with Audra and got physical.

From power movies and big strikes to planned attacks and reunions, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what the fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the popular daytime drama.

The Young & The Restless: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, December 8, 2025

The first episode of the week features Victor striking back against Matt Clark. Will this move cause another blow to him? On the other hand, Cane makes a new alliance. Who could it be? Is this Phyllis or Lily? Or someone entirely else? Phyllis gives Adam a warning. But about what exactly?

Tuesday, December 9, 2025

When Michael pulls out all the stops to surprise Lauren for their wedding anniversary, how will the couple rejoice, celebrate, and enjoy the day?

Wednesday, December 10, 2025

Victor launches his plan of attack against Jack. Is this going to cause chaos or has Jack’s plan worked to safeguard Jabot from the Newman patriarch? Billy and Sally prep for their launch party. Is it going to be a success this time, or will drama follow? Noah and Audra have an unexpected reunion.

Thursday, December 11, 2025

Sharon questions Sienna about her intentions. Is this about her romance with Noah? How will Sienna react? Audra makes a deal with Holden. Is this about Claire? Lily has a change of heart about Cane. Will she start giving him another chance and grow the trust and connection they already have?

Friday, December 12, 2025

The final episode of the week features Phyllis pushing Cane’s buttons. Will this work or not? Nate confides in Lily. Could it be about work? Or is this about Victoria? Or maybe even Audra? And to wrap things up, Nick takes matters into his own hands to protect Sharon. Will he be successful?

