Reality shows are never getting old, and Netflix keeps doubling down on different kids, be it the success of Selling Sunset or Love Is Blind. This time, they are dipping into the Real Housewives type of reality television with Members Only: Palm Beach. This means dreams, belonging, and drama.

Tears, parties, costumes, celebrations, champagne, and lots of chaos are all set to follow the women starring on the show. You say extravagant and high society, Netflix mentioned Members Only: Palm Beach. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming reality show, including release date and cast.

Members Only Palm Beach: Release Date & Cast Details

Members Only: Palm Beach, the newest reality series, will release all eight episodes of its first season on December 29, 2025, on Netflix. The edition will star Hilary Musser, Taja Abitbol, Rosalyn Yellin, Ro-mina Ustayev, and Maria Cozamanis as they navigate Palm Beach friendships and rivalries.

Members Only Palm Beach: What To Expect From The Series

The show is set in the exclusive community of Palm Beach County and will see the women navigate society pressure, reputations, traditions, rules, hierarchies, and social circles. In this “world of privilege and private clubs, reputations are built over brunch, and alliances shift over champagne.”

The synopsis continues, “While wealth is ubiquitous, power, influence, and access are the true currency.” The socialites of the South are willing to get down and dirty. Taja told Netflix, “Palm Beach relationships are layered, glamorous, and unpredictable. There’s a lot more beneath the sunshine than anyone expects, because nobody goes lower than high society.”

Maria mused, “Here’s the truth: nobody in Palm Beach is actually playing by the rulebook. Everyone here is bending etiquette like it’s Pilates.” However, despite the rebellious and risky moments, things can become dramatic, even to the point of threats and warnings of being blacklisted from the hit social scene.

Despite the chaos, there’s luxury, gorgeous estates, oceanfront mansions, shopping, fashion, and million-dollar yachts. Amidst old money, cars, status, power dynamics, and clashes, will the women be able to hold onto what’s truly important? The friendship, the bonds, and the essence of Palm Beach.

From tech entrepreneurs and DJs to innovators and hospitality industry royalty, Palm Beach has the perfect mix of them all. From philanthropists and real estate developers to zumba instructors and experts, the women are multi-talented and well-connected in this world of social ambition and joy.

