Stranger Things is famous for its big monsters, heavy effects and giant sets. However, a recent video shared by the X account, Internet Hall of Fame, showed a challenge no one expected. It was not a creature from the Upside Down. It was simply Mike Wheeler on a bicycle. And the effort that went into those few seconds has surprised the entire fandom.

How Mike’s Bicycle Scene Became A Complicated Task

The video reveals that Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike, did not know how to ride a bicycle during the time they had to shoot the scene. What initially seemed like a minor issue turned into a major technical problem for the team. They needed Mike to look confident while riding, so they had to create the moment using a different method.

A stunt rider was hired to perform the body movements. The rider was filmed in front of a green screen while doing the cycling actions. After shooting this part, the team used software to track every movement. They then created a digital version of the rider’s body. Mike’s head was added later by cropping it from other footage and matching it to the animated body.

The background and other elements were added at the end to complete the scene. The whole process took a long time, even though the final scene lasts only a few seconds. The caption of the video reads, “One of the reasons why Stranger Things cost $400M to produce.”

One of the reasons why Stranger Things cost $400M to produce: pic.twitter.com/EFHP2m0lwK — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) December 2, 2025

The Clip Ends With A Fun Exchange

The video is not just technical. It also includes a charming moment with Mike, Eleven, and Max. After the bike sequence, Mike proudly states that he finally learned how to ride. Eleven immediately teases him, saying she could have done it with her mind. It is a small, sweet exchange that reminds fans why these characters feel so close to them.

Currently, the makers are gearing up for the release of Volume 2 of Stranger Things Season 5. The episodes are scheduled to release on December 26, 2025.

Check Out The Trailer Of Stranger Things Season 5 Below:

