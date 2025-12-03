Stranger Things season 5 finally arrived on Netflix last week, and the craze around the series is evident from its premiere week views. It has set a new viewership record for English-language shows on Netflix. Also, the previous four seasons are on Netflix’s weekly global top 10 list. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is one of the most-watched and popular series on Netflix. Stranger Things has been created by the Duffer Brothers for Netflix. The main cast includes Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Maya Hawke, and Jamie Campbell Bower.

Stranger Things season 5 OTT verdict week 1

Based on the data provided by Netflix, Stranger Things season generated a whopping 59.6 million views in its five days on Netflix. Volume 1 of Season 5 has been released, and it contains only four episodes. Episode 4 of the first volume broke the internet, and people cannot wait to watch what the rest of the series has in store for them. The Stranger Things season 5, Volume 1, has been watched for 284.2 million hours.

No.1 show in 90 countries!

The show is available in 93 countries worldwide, and it is at #1 in 90 countries. The series is currently #1 in the US, Canada, the UK, Italy, and several other countries. Social media is flooded with clips from the show’s fifth season. Several theories and memes are circulating on social media, contributing to the show’s growing popularity.

Biggest premiere week for an English-language series ever on Netflix

Stranger Things season 5 is the biggest opening week ever for an English-language series on the platform. Needless to say, it is at #1 in the weekly top 10 on Netflix. It is the top show in the world.

Stranger Things scores Historic Feat: All 5 seasons enter Netflix’s top 10 together

Season 5’s impressive debut has sparked major attention, especially since it pushed all four earlier seasons of Stranger Things back into Netflix’s Top 10. During the week of November 24–30, Netflix saw something unprecedented: five seasons of the same series charting simultaneously. Season 1 ranked third with 8.9 million views, Season 4 placed fifth with 6.1 million, Season 2 came in sixth with 5.6 million, and Season 3 landed eighth with 4.6 million views.

Comparison with Stranger Things Season 4’s premiere week views

The 4th season premiered in 2022, and at that time, Netflix determined viewership based on the number of hours watched. Season 4 recorded 287 million hours, which is approximately 22 million views over its three days. Season 5’s 59.6 million views in five days translate to a 171% jump in its opening audience. However, it’s essential to note that the comparison isn’t exact because the reporting periods differ.

Stranger Things season 5 will release three more episodes on Christmas Day, with the finale arriving on New Year’s Eve. With this impressive debut, the season is expected to stay high in the top 10 for weeks and likely secure a spot among Netflix‘s most-watched English titles.

Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, and Millie Bobby Brown starrer Stranger Things season 5, is streaming on Netflix.

Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for all the series that arrived on the platform, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week. Some arrived on the fourth day of a week, some on the 5th, and so on, but the debut numbers are calculated by Netflix weekly, not day-wise.

