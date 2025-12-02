The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Will and Electra reeling at who ran over Luna. Meanwhile, Steffy and Finn were committed to moving forward in life after this whole Luna debacle. And then last but not least, Bill attempted to sway Katie to Spencer Publications.

The drama, the changes, the discussions, the shock, the confessions, and the aftermath are about to unfold soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the December 2, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: December 2, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Luna’s killer confessing to Steffy and Finn. The two have been through quite a lot and have learned how to wade through highs and lows. The last couple of days, Steffy and Finn have spent trying to move on from Luna’s apparently being dead after being run over.

But now they are about to find out who ran her over, and it’s actually Miss Dylan, the art teacher of their son Hayes. She was the one held captive by Luna during the shooting fiasco, which had three people hospitalized. And now Electra and Will have brought Dylan over to confess the massive truth.

It was Dylan’s car that ran Luna over, and it was an accident. How will Steffy and Finn react to the truth? Up next, Brooke and Ridge reminisce. The two have gone through decades of push and pull, romance and breakups, and are now married once again. Is nostalgia on the menu?

And then, lastly, Katie is disappointed that her sister, Brooke, is not supporting her. The former has been through a lot lately. Luna rap*d her son Will, and she got pregnant with his child. But now she is supposedly dead, and Katie has reunited with her former husband, Bill. But that’s not all.

Bill is asking Katie to return to Spencer Publications, but the news is not met with universal acceptance. Brooke is not in favor of this job switch and wants Katie to keep working at Forrester. Will Katie call Brooke out for not supporting her in this new journey? Stay tuned.

