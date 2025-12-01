The previous week on The Bold and the Beautiful saw Dylan confessing to Electra that it was she who sent the mysterious texts and the one who ran over Luna. Katie was shocked to find out that she had been replaced as the head of PR for Forrester Creations. Bill revealed he was back as Dollar Bill.

The drama, the changes, the shock, the convincing, the confessions, and the chaos are about to elevate quite soon. Here’s what the fans can expect from the December 1, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: December 1, 2025

The first episode of the week features Will and Electra reeling at who ran over Luna. Ever since Dylan confessed to being the one who ran over Luna, Electra has been shocked. And now Will has joined in as he grapples with the truth of the situation. After all, Luna was pregnant with his child.

Dylan, who is the art teacher of Steffy and Finn’s son Hayes, was held captive by Luna during the shooting fiasco. And now it seems she is the one who was driving the car that hit Luna. How will Electra and Will react to this news? Are they going to accept it and move on, finally?

Meanwhile, Steffy and Finn are committed to moving forward. It might be a major shocker that Luna is dead, but they are ready to move on from this crazy chapter of their lives. The couple is prepared to put this behind them and move ahead with their family. Will they find out it was Dylan?

How will they react when they can put a name to the person who ran Luna over? And then lastly, Bill attempts to sway Katie to his firm. Now that Katie has been replaced as the PR head at Forrester Creations, Bill is more than happy to ensure Katie stays as close to him as possible, right at Spencer.

The two have reunited romantically, but he also wants her to join Spencer Publications. Especially now that she has an opening to do so after being fired from Forrester. Will he be able to encourage and convince her to make that switch? Or will she refuse to make such a major decision?

