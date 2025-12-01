The previous week on Days of Our Lives, Philip joined Gabi and the Hernandez family for Thanksgiving. Meanwhile, Leo proposed to Javi for marriage. Chad went missing while the Hortons waited for him at their own Thanksgiving feast. He was left in the DiMera crypt with Kristen and Tony.

The drama, plotting, chaos, secrets, returns, worry, health issues, and more are about to escalate soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the December 1, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama set around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: December 1, 2025

The first episode of the week features Sarah shocking Maggie. The former has been going through a lot lately, so what will she shock her mother with? Is this about Sarah’s divorce from Xander or her growing closeness with Brady, or how she survived the allergy attack orchestrated by Rachel?

Up next, Gwen takes pity on Xander. After all, there’s a lot to sympathize with. Xander has been struggling with a lot of things lately, especially his divorce from Sarah. Plus, there’s family drama and never-ending corporate issues. Will Gwen’s attempt to comfort him bring them closer together?

Meanwhile, EJ and Theo team up. What could this be about, and is this related to the DiMeras going missing lately? Tony was the first one to go missing. Then it was Kristen. And now Chad has joined the two of them in the crypt. Is Theo going to be next? How is this plan connected?

Is EJ the one behind this, and what is the end goal? And then lastly, Abe, Paulina, Johnny, and Chanel’s Thanksgiving meal is delayed. What could be the reason behind this delay? The family has a great deal to be thankful for, especially now that Chanel and Johnny have finally become parents.

The two adopted Tesoro and named him Trey DiMera. And now they are adjusting to life as parents. Why is their first Thanksgiving as parents delayed, and is this somehow related to Theo? Has he gone missing next? Or is it something else? Stay tuned for more details about this.

