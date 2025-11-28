The previous episode of Days of Our Lives featured the Hortons missing a Thanksgiving guest, and it was none other than Chad. Up next, Philip joined the Hernandez family for dinner. Meanwhile, Leo expressed his love for Javi with a special dessert. The DiMera crypt hosted a surprising reunion.

From gratitude and family moments to warnings and debates, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the hit daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, December 1, 2025

The first episode of the week features Sarah shocking Maggie. But about what? On the other hand, Gwen takes pity on Xander. Is this due to Sarah and Brady? EJ and Theo team up. Is this for the whole DiMera plan? Abe, Paulina, Johnny, and Chanel’s Thanksgiving meal is delayed. But why?

Tuesday, December 2, 2025

Leo and Javi have a scratchy encounter with Gwen. How will this fare? Cat asks EJ for help. Is this her attempt to seduce and then expose him? Kayla confirms Marlena’s diagnosis. What could it be? When Belle asks Paulina for support, will she get it? Brady struggles to get through to Rachel.

Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Marlena confides in Leo. Is this about her health or something else? Kate and Maggie talk Titan business. What conclusion will they come to? Tate makes a promise to Brady. Is this about keeping a check on Rachel? Holly frets to Ari. What could it be? Sophia shocks Rachel. What will this lead to?

Thursday, December 4, 2025

When Cat triggers EJ’s memory, what will he recall? Steve comes between Alex and Stephanie. Is there a reason behind his worry? Chanel debates with Johnny. Is this about their newly adopted child, Trey? Meanwhile, Holly cheers up Tate. Will her efforts work or not? Rachel and Sophia bond.

Friday, December 5, 2025

The final episode of the week features EJ becoming fixated on his past. What has he remembered that has caused this? Jack advises Thomas. Gabi warns Theo. But about what? Cat offers Jennifer a deal. Will she call her out and spew venom? And lastly, Kristen and Tony update Chad.

