The last episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor keeping Nikki in the dark about Nick’s problems in Los Angeles. Ashley returned home for Thanksgiving and joined the Abbott family feast with Traci, Diane, Sally, Jack, Billy, and Kyle. Lily reminded the Winters of the importance of family.

From plotting and bold moves to secrets and confrontations, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, December 1, 2025

The first episode of the week features Victor setting a trap for Cane. Will this work out or fail? Phyllis and Lily take the gloves off. Is this confrontation going to get heated due to Cane? Who will come out on top? The Abbotts strategize to protect Jabot. Will their plans work in their favor or against them?

Tuesday, December 2, 2025

Up next, Victor receives a distress call from Los Angeles. How will he react when Nick asks him to fly down to help them root out Matt? Jack makes a bold move to protect Jabot. How will it fare? Audra pleads her case to Nate. Is he going to give her another chance or refuse to reunite with her again?

Wednesday, December 3, 2025

When Victor confronts Matt Clark, exactly how explosive will this fare? Is the Newman patriarch going to threaten Matt to stay away from his family? Sharon and Nick are backed into a corner. How will they deal with this new mess? Sienna and Noah plot their escape. Will they be successful or not?

Thursday, December 4, 2025

When Victor turns the tables on an enemy, is it going to be Cane or is his focus solely on Matt at the moment as he stays in Los Angeles? Matt Clark forces Noah’s hand. What will be the consequences of this whole chaos?

Friday, December 5, 2025

The final episode of the week features Jack trusting Nikki with a secret. How will she deal with this? Diane and Kyle dig for dirt on Victor. Will they be successful in getting some intel or not? And to wrap things up, Claire loses her cool with Audra. How will their friction fare as things get heated?

