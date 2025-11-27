The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Roman roping Steve and Kayla into playing a trivia game. On the other hand, Gabi and Philip went on a date. Xander interrupted a close moment between Brady and Sarah after her allergy recovery. And then lastly, Jennifer was honest with Julie.

The drama, chaos, worry, guilt, confessions, danger, confrontations, and fear are about to escalate soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the November 27, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama set in Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: November 27, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Brady and Tate watching over Rachel. Ever since Brady found out the truth about her young daughter’s dangerous deeds, he has been worried about her mental health. Not only did Rachel shoot EJ, but the girl also put Sarah’s life in danger by targeting her health.

Rachel found out Sarah was allergic to pistachios and ensured they were in her ice cream. All because she was jealous of her getting close to her dad Brady. The only woman Rachel wants near her father is her mother, Kristen, who is in jail after taking the blame for what Rachel did by shooting EJ.

And so she is getting some psychological help and has been admitted to the hospital. Rachel’s father, Brady, and half-brother Tate are by her side, offering her support and assurance. What does this mean for the little girl? Will it really help her, or will she go even deeper into the dangerous side?

Up next, Belle surprises Marlena. The latter is also in the hospital after her health collapsed. She is busy fighting an infection, and things are not looking too good. But not all is gloomy for Marlena as her daughter Belle, is about to give her a happy surprise. Is it going to be a celebration for her?

To make her feel included as she stays at the hospital and help her recover faster? Elsewhere, Alex worries about Stephanie’s safety. Since Jeremy has been back in town, Alex has been on edge. He is quite worried for his girlfriend’s safety. Jeremy was Stephanie’s ex, and their past has been hard.

He might claim he is not the same man anymore, but Alex is not so sure about it. And then there’s the fact that Stephanie is being stalked by some mysterious figure. How will Alex ensure Stephanie remains safe and well-protected? Lastly, the Bradys count their blessings during Thanksgiving.

It’s time for the family to get together, share their gratitude, have some food, and enjoy the big day. Stay tuned to know more details about the same.

