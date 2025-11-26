The previous episode of General Hospital saw a marriage proposal issued, with Drew asking Willow to marry him again. Elizabeth went to bat for Willow while Michael was left quite enraged. Meanwhile, Nina made an admission. And then last but definitely not least, Britt was appalled.

The drama, worry, secrets, chaos, blame games, and action are set to be heated. Here’s what the fans can expect from the November 26, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the hit daytime drama revolving around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: November 26, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Nathan surprising Dante. What could this be about? The two are back to working together after Nathan got his job back as the PCPD. But what surprise is he about to give Dante now? And is this related to Lulu or Rocco? How will Dante respond to this?

Up next, Chase and Brook Lynn are stunned. Is this about Ned, who has been recovering from his heart attack? Or is this regarding something else? Meanwhile, Portia has a new reason to worry. She has been busy trying to deal with the reality of her situation. She has happily moved on with Isaiah.

But she is pregnant and does not know if the father is Isaiah or her estranged husband, Curtis. And to make matters worse, her friends are betraying her behind her back. Nina tried to point fingers at Portia to ensure her daughter, Willow, got free from the suspicions of the PCPD about Drew’s shooting.

This has put Portia in the direct line of target and made things harder for her. And now it seems something else is set to happen. What new worry is Portia about to find? On the other hand, Lulu wants answers. But will she get them? And from whom? Will Jason be the one? Or maybe Nathan?

Then there’s Stella, who is on the warpath. What has happened to irritate her so much? Is this about Drew? Or could it be related to Portia? After all, Curtis did tell Stella that Portia is pregnant? Will she discover that Portia is unsure who the baby’s father is? Lastly, Willow got engaged to Drew again.

Is someone going to knock some sense into her? Or will she continue to make things worse for herself by keeping Drew in her life? Stay tuned.

