The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Marlena confronting EJ. On the other hand, Kayla shared news with Belle. Sarah’s life was in danger after Rachel’s attempt to target her using her allergy. This also resulted in Brady demanding answers from Rachel. And lastly, Gwen cornered Leo.

The drama, the chaos, the danger, the worry, the secrets, the doubts, the confrontations, the guilt and more are about to elevate. Here’s what fans can expect from the November 25, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama set in Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: November 25, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Holly nailing an interview. What is this about, and how will it impact her future? Who has she impressed, and what does it mean for her? On the other hand, Aaron has an awkward encounter with Chanel. Things have been quite confusing and complicated for him lately.

The moment he found out that he was the father of Trey, he was asked to sign away the parental rights to Johnny and Chanel, who were adopting the baby after a long wait. The two are now officially the baby boy’s parents, and Aaron is about to have an awkward run-in with Chanel this time.

How will this fare? Will Aaron learn to deal with this reality? Or will he regret signing away his parental rights? Is he going to hold Sophia responsible for hiding the truth from him? Up next, Tate confides in Ari. What is this about? Is it related to his romance with Holly? Or is this about the Trey situation?

After all, for months, Tate thought he was the father of Trey because Sophia lied to him. Will Ari be able to help Tate through whatever is going on in his mind? Meanwhile, Alex presses Stephanie. But for what exactly? As her book tour approaches, is this related to her work or her personal life?

And then lastly, Brady reveals a hard truth to Belle. He found out that his daughter Rachel targeted Sarah using her allergies. If that wasn’t enough, Rachel also dropped the bombshell that she was the one who shot EJ and that Krstien took the blame for her. And that’s a major shocker for Brady.

After all, he thought Kristen had lied. But now he has realized that she sacrificed herself to protect their daughter. Now he is sharing something with Belle. Is this about EJ? Or the truth regarding Kristen instead?

