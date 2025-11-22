The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Rachel confronting Brady and Sarah about their closeness. Kayla was suspicious of EJ while Rolf and Mark worked on a mysterious experiment. Aaron tried to get through to Sophia after her breakdown, now that he knows he is the father of Trey.

From confrontations and encounters to surprises, games, and reunions, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, November 24, 2025

The first episode of the week features Marlena confronting EJ. Is this about Belle or something else? Kayla shares news with Belle. Is this about EJ or somebody other than him? Sarah’s life is put in danger, which is followed by Brady demanding answers from Rachel. Up next, Gwen corners Leo.

Tuesday, November 25, 2025

When Holly nails an interview, is this in regard to the project? Aaron has an awkward encounter with Chanel. How will he react on seeing Tate, who is his son and has been adopted by Johnny and Chanel? Tate confides in Ari. Alex presses Stephanie. Lastly, Brady reveals a hard truth to Belle.

Wednesday, November 26, 2025

Roman ropes Steve and Kayla into playing a trivia game. How will this fun moment fare? Gabi and Philip go on a date. Are they becoming more than a fling? Xander interrupts a close moment between Brady and Sarah. How will he react to it? Jennifer is honest with Julie. Is this about Chad and kids?

Thursday, November 27, 2025

Brady and Tate watch over Rachel. What exactly has happened to her? Up next, Belle surprises Marlena. Alex worries about Stephanie’s safety. What danger is lurking around the corner? The Bradys count their blessings at a Brady Pub Thanksgiving celebration. What nostalgia is about to unfold?

Friday, November 28, 2025

The final episode of the week features the Hortons missing a Thanksgiving guest. Who could it be? Philip joins the Hernandez family for dinner. Is this the start of something new? Leo expresses his love for Javi with a special dessert. And then lastly, the DiMera crypt hosts a surprising reunion.

