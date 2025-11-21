The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Xander thanking Brady. On the other hand, Rachel set her sights on Sarah after being suspicious of her closeness to her father, Brady. Rafe and Cat hit a wall. Justin warned Jennifer about her custody plan. And then lastly, Jeremy advised Chad.

The drama, the worry, the danger, the questions, the confrontations, the guilt, the plotting, and more are about to be heated. Here’s what fans can expect from the November 21, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama set in Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: November 21, 2025

The final episode of the week sees Rachel confronting Brady and Sarah. It is no secret that she hates seeing anyone other than her mother Kristen with her father Brady. Any other woman irks the little girl and she tries to target her. Rachel even helped Thomas plot to keep Cat away from Chad.

And now she found out that Sarah is allergic to pistachio. Which means she is set to use the information to target Sarah. But to make things worse, this will cause a major ruckus, one that will lead Rachel to confront her father and Sarah. Will they be able to assure her they are just friends or not?

And will Sarah be able to get medical assistance in time to save herself from a disastrous allergy attack? Up next, Kayla is suspicious of EJ. Are her doubts correct? After all, EJ’s past is filled with controversial things and stuff that even he is ashamed of. What is it going to be this time around?

Meanwhile, Rolf and Mark work on a mysterious experiment. The former is busy working on a project with EJ and Gwen. And now he is inviting Mark into the setup. What will this lead to? And what is this secret project that has been mysterious for long? Lastly, Aaron tries to get through to Sophia.

She broke down after she was caught by everyone trying to flee. All her lies were revealed and it was confirmed that Trey was her son with Aaron. She lied about Tate being the father earlier. Are Aaron’s attempts going to be able to get him the answers he has been searching for? Or will she refuse?

