The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw the news of Luna’s escape from prison reach the rest of the families. Bill, Katie, Taylor, Daphne, Steffy, Finn, Ivy, Electra, Li, Poppy, and Deacon found the news of Luna not being in jail anymore, and they immediately started the big search.

The drama, the secrets, the worry, the rejection, the fear, the lies, the chaos, and more are about to elevate soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the November 20, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit daytime drama revolving around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: November 20, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Luna being on the run. She escaped from prison and rushed to the beach house to meet Will, hoping to beg and convince him to be with her. Her delusional plans fell flat when Will rejected her for the tenth time and made it clear he would never be interested in her.

She also claimed that she miscarried and lost their baby. Whether it was the truth or a lie, it remains to be seen. Meanwhile, Will berated her for her psychotic behavior and for raping him, something that still gives him trauma. He then called the police to put her back in prison.

Will also sent a text to Bill telling him Luna was at the beach house. With everyone on the way to arrest her again, Luna knew she had to rush. She quickly ran off the beach house and went on the run. Deputy Chief Baker arrived to arrest Luna but found out that the murderer had already fled.

Luna hates being in jail and will do anything to ensure she never goes back. The only way to make that happen was by convincing Will to be with her. And he brutally rejected her again. So she has no option but to be on the run again. How far will she go? Will she remain hidden or not?

Will someone find her? Meanwhile, Electra and Ivy are worried and in a state of stark fear. Luna is out and about and clearly has free rein to do as she pleases. Her actions are no secret; Luna has murdered, kidnapped, raped, and done plenty of heinous things. All of their fear are not unwarranted at all.

But will Luna get caught, or will she ensure to stay hidden and find a plan to keep her life going? What exactly is in store for her this time around?

