The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Steffy and Finn getting romantic after a long and tedious time. On the other hand, Luna planned her escape from the prison, newly fueled by her obsession with Will after finding out that he had moved in with Electra into the beach house.

The drama, the secrets, the plotting, the worry, the romance, the joy, and the conversations are about to elevate soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the November 17, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit daytime drama set in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: November 17, 2025

The first episode of the week features Luna fleeing from prison after finding a loophole out of captivity. After Li revived her, she went ahead and spiked Will’s drinks and then raped him. Luna got pregnant with their child and thought she would use the baby to stay obsessed and clingy with Will.

But she was shocked when the Spencer family put her back in prison for her crimes. And now she is desperate to get out of jail. Even more so now that she knows Will and Electra moved in together at the Spencer beach house. Luna is adamant about getting out of jail and delusional about Will.

She thought this was another chance to convince Will that they are made for each other. And how did she make her escape attempt happen? Luna asked the guard to take care of her laundry. And when the guard was later called for something, it was revealed that Luna snuck into the laundry cart.

Now that she has escaped from her cell, the guards will realize she is missing. To make matters harder, she stuffed her bed to make it look like she was sleeping. Will this give her some extra time to escape from prison? Or will she remain lurking around the grounds until she gets an opening?

If she does make it out of there, where will be her first stop? Will she arrive at the beach house in her desperation and psychotic obsession? Or will she wait it out and later announce her return? What does this mean for her and the baby? And what does it mean for Will and Electra’s romance?

