Netflix brings Stranger Things into a new space with Stranger Things: Tales From ‘85, an animated series that seamlessly integrates into the world fans already know. Stranger Things remains one of the platform’s biggest titles in sci-fi, horror, and fantasy, and even as season 5 prepares to close the main story, the universe keeps growing with fresh ideas. The first look at the new animated show debuted at the 2025 Annecy Animation Festival in France, adding a new layer while retaining the familiar energy of Hawkins.

Netflix will release the first teaser for Stranger Things: The Tales from ’85 at the Annecy Festival on June 11, 2025. pic.twitter.com/L0F2R78jxx — Stranger Things Memes (@SThingsMeme) April 24, 2025

Stranger Things: Tales From ‘85 Storyline And Cast

Stranger Things: Tales From ‘85 takes place in 1985 during winter. The preview confirmed the arrival of new characters, with the most notable being a tinker named Nikki Baxter, who stands out with her pinkish hair. The story still follows the Hawkins crew that fans are familiar with. Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, and Lucas return in animated form, but their original live-action actors do not provide their voices. The series brings in a new cast to portray the younger versions of these characters.

The show also places the group in the middle of fresh dangers from the Upside Down. The trailer already shows young Demogorgons and hints at a new paranormal threat that hits the town. It requires no special mention that Hawkins once again turns to the same group of kids who have faced every strange event since the beginning, and their story now expands through moments that were never shown in the main series.

How It Fits Into The Long-Running Timeline

Stranger Things: Tales From ‘85 becomes more engaging because it takes place within the main timeline rather than breaking away as a separate spinoff. The main story officially begins in November 1983 with Will Byers’ disappearance. Season 2 shifts to late 1984 and ends at the Snow Ball in December 1984, while season 3 opens in June 1985 and ends in October 1985 when Eleven and the Byers family leave Hawkins. The fourth moves ahead to March 1986, and season 5 is set in 1987.

Mike and Eleven in STRANGER THINGS: TALES FROM ‘85’ pic.twitter.com/y30eZDZTaJ — Stranger Things Memes (@SThingsMeme) November 6, 2025

Tales From ‘85 fits between seasons 2 and 3, which places it around January or February 1985 (per Collider). This period has never been detailed, allowing the animated series to fill in the gaps in the story. Now, time will tell if these events influence anything that has already happened in the main show or answer lingering mysteries that fans have followed from the start.

Something survived in ’85. STRANGER THINGS: TALES FROM ’85, a new adventure in animation, coming to Netflix in 2026. pic.twitter.com/K6Ae6w7obi — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) November 6, 2025

