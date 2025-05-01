The Upside Down is far from done with us! Even as Stranger Things gears up for its grand finale with Season 5, Netflix is cranking the nostalgia dial to 11 with a brand-new animated spinoff: Stranger Things: Tales From ’85. Picture Saturday morning cartoons, neon-colored scrunchies, and a whole lot of Demogorgon chaos, all packed into one trippy animated ride.

This isn’t just a side quest, it’s a full-blown time warp. With the Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy, and even Fanboy & Chum Chum’s Eric Robles behind it, this new chapter promises to expand Hawkins in bold, quirky ways. Think less moody lighting and more pixelated monsters with retro flair. Whether you’re here for the nostalgia or just want more Eleven-adjacent antics, this animated trip back to the ’80s is revving up to be totally tubular.

Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 Is Confirmed

Break out your Walkman and rewind that mixtape, Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 is officially the title of Netflix’s animated leap into Hawkins’ pixelated past! While details remain under wraps tighter than a secret Russian lab, the newly revealed name hints at an anthology format bursting with retro tales and supernatural weirdness from the heart of the ’80s.

Announced as part of Netflix’s upcoming presentation at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, this spinoff promises Saturday morning cartoon vibes with a creepy, nostalgic twist. Flying Bark Productions is steering the animation ship, while the Duffer brothers are giddily fulfilling their long-held cartoon dreams. No premiere date yet (shocker!), but with the main series approaching its endgame, expect more clues to crawl out of the Upside Down soon. Until then, Tales From ’85 is the most radical mystery you didn’t know you needed.

Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 Cast

Grab your Eggo waffles and listen close, because when it comes to Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, the voice cast is still as mysterious as a Demogorgon in the shadows. Netflix hasn’t spilled the beans on who’s lending their pipes to the animated spinoff, leaving fans wondering if beloved stars like Millie Bobby Brown or David Harbour will return, or if we’ll meet a totally new crew of Hawkins weirdos.

Maybe we’ll get pitch-perfect soundalikes à la What If…?, or maybe it’s a fresh set of characters ready to flip their minds upside down. Until the cast is confirmed, fan theories are flying faster than Eleven’s skateboards. One thing’s for sure: whether it’s old friends or new faces, Tales From ’85 is gearing up to bring the strange, the spooky, and the seriously nostalgic vibes.

Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 Story

Grab your Eggo waffles and rewind your VCRs, because Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 is going full neon-nostalgia with a twist! While the plot remains sealed tighter than a Demogorgon in a deep freeze, the Duffer brothers have teased us just enough to get our minds racing faster than Dustin on a bike. They’re channeling the spirit of those zany Saturday morning cartoons we all used to binge with cereal in hand, think The Real Ghostbusters meets Scooby-Doo with a trip to the Upside Down.

The “Tales” part hints at an anthology format, likely stuffed with bite-sized, bonkers adventures that could feature the Hawkins gang, or maybe new faces we haven’t met yet. Since it’s set in the glorious year of 1985, expect mall madness, Walkman soundtracks, and enough retro flair to fill a Trapper Keeper.

Whether it’s before or after the Starcourt Mall showdown, this series could fill in gaps, offer side-quests, or simply have the characters solving supernatural mysteries like an ‘80s-themed Scooby gang. There’s a real possibility it’ll go wild with the Stranger Things mythology in ways the main series can’t, giving us fun-fueled stories without breaking the show’s bigger canon. And honestly? We wouldn’t be surprised to see Eleven chasing down a cartoon Demodog in roller skates. Don’t expect all answers, but expect maximum nostalgia and monsters with a playful bite.

