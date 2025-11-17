The previous week on Days of Our Lives featured the inauguration of the Tom Horton free clinic and a grand gala held in its honor. Many faces returned home to attend it and cherish the legacy of the man it is named after. Sami revealed she was engaged to Dante Vitali, and EJ was not happy about it.

The drama, the doubts, the jealousy, the discussions, the action, and the shocking returns are set to get heated. Here’s what fans can expect from the November 17, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the hit daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: November 17, 2025

The first episode of the week features Sarah making a breakthrough. Is this about her marriage to Xander? Or her bond with her daughter, Victoria? Or something else instead? Up next, Eric and Belle have words with EJ. The gala is over, and the guests have returned after their brief visits home.

And now it’s time for the major confrontations, and this one comes from Eric and Belle. The two have had differences with EJ for a while, and it does not appear that they will change their minds about him anytime soon. How will this conversation go? How will EJ react to all their questions and claims?

Meanwhile, Brady reassures Rachel. Is this related to Kristen? After all, it was revealed that she was missing from jail. Rachel is obviously going to be worried about her mother, who is already serving a term for a crime she committed. Will Brady be able to calm and comfort his daughter about this?

Meanwhile, Kristen was abducted, and when the blindfold was taken off, she saw Tony, who had also been missing. But is it him or Tony’s brother Andre, instead? And what is this new mess related to? Lastly, Javi accuses Gabi. Now what is this about, and why are the cousins having such friction?

Is this about some drama at Titan? Or something more personal instead? Could it be about Leo? Or Gabi’s fling with Philip? How will she react to Javi’s questions and accusations? Will this cause more chaos than ever?

