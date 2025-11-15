Shahs of Sunset was widely loved and popular when it used to air, and the cast is still thriving and causing messy drama. Some of the alums are back and joining them are people from their friend group for a The Valley spinoff titled The Valley: Persian Style. The fans simply cannot wait for it.

The first day of BravoCon saw the unveiling of the first-look preview of the new show. The cast lineup was officially confirmed, and the premiere date has been locked in. Here’s what we know about the much-awaited series, including who will be starring, when it will premiere, and what to expect.

The Valley Persian Style: Premiere Date & Cast Details

The Valley: Persian Style is set to premiere on Bravo on January 8, 2026, at 9 pm ET. As it is with every Bravo show, every new episode of the series will be readily available to stream for fans the very next day on Peacock.

The first season of the spinoff stars Mercedeh Javid, Reza Farahan, Tanin Nikpey, Golnesa Gharachedaghi, Greg Haroutunian, Amir Boroumand, Sky Askari, Natasha Kashanian, Tommy Feight, Adam Neely, Bamshad Akhbari, as well as Reza Jackson. Get ready for major entertainment and drama!

The Valley Persian Style: All We Know So Far

The trailer preview for The Valley: Persian Style featured the Shahs of Sunset alums claiming to have grown up, yet still being messy and troublesome. Whether it’s accusations, friendships, lunches, parties, dinners, or cracks in relationships, the group is ready to give the audience a glimpse into their lives once again.

Apart from the Persian touch of the cast members, there’s lots more on the way. As per the synopsis, the group has “traded Beverly Hills for suburban life in the Valley” and is focused on balancing out “marriages, parenthood and thriving careers” that they are currently involved in while having fun.

When “cracks in their relationships, both between lovers and friends, begin to emerge,” how will they deal with it? The description adds, “The group is at a crossroad as they attempt to navigate their relationships at home and their bonds with each other.” Will ego come out on top, or will friendships?

The synopsis then concludes, “Each facing their own set of challenges, they soon realize that a quieter life in the suburbs is not without its fair share of drama.” Which cast member are you looking forward to seeing?

