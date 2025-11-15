HBO launched IT: Welcome to Derry, and the series exploded in the ratings from the start. After only three episodes, the prequel to Andy Muschietti’s IT films has become one of the strongest debut seasons on HBO Max. Since its premiere on October 26, the show has stayed near the top of the platform’s charts and now stands as one of the top three freshman seasons in HBO Max history.

Welcome to Derry Early Episode Numbers Show Strong Viewer Demand

According to Deadline reports, Welcome to Derry episode 3 brought in an average of 5 million viewers in the United States within its first three days. The premiere drew an even larger audience of 5.7 million. Season 1 sits at an overall average of 9.2 million US viewers per episode and close to 15 million global viewers per episode. Episode 1 already set a record as HBO Max’s third-best premiere of all time, behind House of the Dragon and The Last of Us.

IT: Welcome to Derry Season 1 Faces a Competitive Sunday Lineup

IT: Welcome to Derry’s third episode’s performance shows that the series has kept its audience after the strong start. The first season runs for eight episodes, which means five more remain before the finale on Sunday, December 14.

IT: Welcome to Derry also airs during a heavy Sunday lineup. Tim Robinson’s The Chair Company and Rachel Sennott’s I Love LA premiere on the same night, and both bring in strong viewership for HBO Max’s comedy slate. The Chair Company averages 3 million US viewers per episode and now holds the title of the top freshman comedy season on the platform. I Love LA has a 12% rise in viewership for its second episode and holds a season average of 1.4 million US viewers. The Chair Company ends two weeks before the Welcome to Derry finale, and I Love LA ends one week after, keeping the field competitive through November and mid-December.

Episode 4 Arrives as Reviews Stay Positive

More episodes will arrive soon as IT: Welcome to Derry episode 4 airs on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday, November 16 at 9 pm ET. The series also keeps solid critical and audience support, with a 78% Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes. The numbers suggest that the show will keep growing as season 1 moves forward.

The producers have already spoken about a three-season plan, though HBO has not officially ordered more than season 1.

IT: Welcome to Derry Trailer

